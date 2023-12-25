Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d target £32,371 in yearly passive income following Warren Buffett

Here’s how I’d target £32,371 in yearly passive income following Warren Buffett

Dropshipping is often lauded as a great side hustle. Here’s why this Fool would rather follow Warren Buffett and invest in top-notch dividend stocks.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are numerous ideas online about how to make passive income. They range from vending machines to recording audiobooks. However, while many of these sound interesting, I’d rather stick to the proven wealth-building example laid down by Warren Buffett.

A lot of effort

Today, dropshipping is one of the most popular side hustle ideas. This is an order fulfilment method that does not require a business to stock its own products.

Instead, it sells the items online and passes on the sales orders to third-party suppliers, who then ship the orders to the customer. The seller takes a cut without dealing with any stock, which at first glance looks great to me.

However, there also seems to be quite a lot of work involved. There are operating costs for marketing and advertising, maintenance of the site, and constant search engine optimisation (SEO) needs.

Plus, due to fierce competition, there appears to be a lot of undercutting of prices. Consequently, dropshipping margins are often very low.

So this looks like a time-consuming grind to me rather than an effortless passive income stream. The juice just isn’t worth the squeeze, as far as I can tell.

Investing for dividends

By contrast, the cash I get from dividend stocks is totally unearned. Assuming nothing causes the company to axe my payout, which is always a risk, I receive money for simply being a shareholder.

While I can spend this passive income how I see fit, I’d prefer to reinvest my dividends in order to buy other shares. These can go on to generate me even more dividends in future, and so on.

This harnesses what Albert Einstein is purported to have called the “eighth wonder of the world“. That is compound interest, and Warren Buffett’s $100bn+ net wealth is the ultimate embodiment of its power.

Finding stocks with moats

Buffett likes to invest in companies that possess what he calls an ‘economic moat’. Like around a medieval castle, a moat stops competitors from invading and stealing away market share.

The most obvious example is a brand moat. Companies that have very strong brands often enjoy customer loyalty, making it very difficult for new entrants. They also have pricing power to preserve profit margins.

Two examples would be Coca-Cola and McDonald’s. Coke has boosted its annual dividend for 61 consecutive years, McDonald’s for 47 years.

These are the type of dividend stocks I’d aim to build a portfolio around.

Generating passive income

Buffett’s investing record since he took over Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 is truly extraordinary. He has returned an average of 19.8% per year, which is double the market average.

He has done so by taking the long view. Stock market volatility doesn’t scare him out of his investments, which means they have all the time necessary to grow in value.

To build towards big passive income, I’m also going to have to take a long-term view of investing.

Finally, the great news is that I don’t have to replicate Buffett’s incredible record in order to build an impressive sum. An 11% annualised return on £500 a month would get me to £404,638 after 20 years.

From this, I could earn £32,371 in annual passive income if my portfolio was collectively yielding 8%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in McDonald's. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start with £1,000 and target a second income worth £18,903!

| Dr. James Fox

A second income can be the holy grail of investing. Dr James Fox explains how he'd kick things off with…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

3 compelling passive income investments to consider for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market can be a great source of passive income. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three cash flow-producing investments he…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

(Nearly) 5 reasons NOT to get a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

I think a Stocks and Shares ISA is a great thing, and everyone should get one. Oh, hang on, maybe…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Collective

FTSE 100 winners and losers of 2023

| G A Chester

The FTSE 100 is currently up just 2% in 2023. But there have been some marked sector themes, and standout…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

An absurdly cheap FTSE 250 stock I’d buy today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 250 is on the rise, but this stock continues to trade at a near-record low price-to-earnings ratio. Is…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

3 steps to increase income from dividend shares in 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian looks ahead to next year to see how investors can improve the yield on an income portfolio with…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

The 2024 dividend forecasts for the 2 FTSE 100 stocks under £1

| James Beard

There are two FTSE 100 stocks that trade for less than £1. With both in his ISA, our writer's keen…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in the FTSE 100 in 2024 as inflation falls

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With inflation cooling off, Zaven Boyrazian explains how to strategically find the best investment opportunities throughout next year.

Read more »