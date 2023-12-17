Home » Investing Articles » These are my top 10 FTSE 100 shares for dividends in 2024

These are my top 10 FTSE 100 shares for dividends in 2024

I reckon 2023 has been a cracking year for dividends from FTSE 100 shares. And I don’t see that ending any time in 2024 either.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Forecasts for FTSE 100 shares have been scaled back of late. But analysts still expect a bumper year for dividends this year.

At the last count, according to investing services company AJ Bell, the consensus suggested a payout from the UK’s top index of £78.7bn.

That’s just ordinary dividends and doesn’t include any specials. Or share buybacks.

And they expect 2024 to come close to the all-time FSTE 100 dividend record set in 2018.

Earnings rises

It comes on the back of a predicted 10% rise in pre-tax profits this year. And by far the biggest chunk should be from the financial sector.

No wonder then that banks and insurance stocks are high on my dividend favourites list.

I wouldn’t buy all these in a new portfolio as I’d want more diversification. But, right now, I think these are the dividend stocks I’ll most likely choose from in 2024.

StockRecent
price		1-year
change		5-year
change		Dividend
yield 2023		Dividend
yield 2024
Barclays150p-13%-11%5.5%6.4%
Lloyds Banking Group47.5p-0.4%-12%5.5%6.0%
Legal & General245p-6.3%+5.5%8.1%8.5%
Aviva431p-3.5%-13%7.4%7.9%
M&G218p+17%-22%9.2%9.5%
British American Tobacco2,361p-30%-14%10.0%10.3%
National Grid1,080p+5.7%+27%5.3%5.5%
Taylor Wimpey142p+32%+3.9%6.9%6.7%
Land Securities Group708p+5.5%-21%5.9%6.0%
Glencore453p-17%+57%8.1%4.4%
(Sources: Yahoo! Finance, MarketScreener)

Not the biggest

These aren’t the biggest dividend yields. In fact, I’ve left off one particular big hitter, Vodafone. It’s forecast to pay 12%, but there’s a lot I don’t like about Vodafone’s approach to cash and debt.

Glencore might seem a strange choice, with such a low yield for 2024. But estimates vary, and the consensus is for a rise back to around 6% by 2025. It’s a cyclical business, but I see a long-term cash cow.

I also have a few relatively low yields, in the 5% range. But each one is a stock where I see a high chance of long-term growth. And I rate that as more important than a bigger short-term yield.

Finance risk

There’s a fair bit of finance sector risk here, for sure. And with the Bank of England dashing hopes of any quick interest rate cuts, we could still have a rocky time ahead.

What about builders and real estate? Those were almost untouchable for most of 2023, but they’re coming back. And I can only see long-term demand and long-term profits.

So again, I’d be happy to take the clear risk in the short term.

Old favourite

Why have I never bought National Grid shares? Only because I keep seeing something I like better. Still, even with the uncertainty over the future of gas, today’s dividend forecasts could finally make it a buy for me.

And then, British American Tobacco has faced fears for the end of the business for years. But I rate it as the one most likely to proper from new products. And, again, I see lots of future cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, Barclays Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., Land Securities Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Could buying this beaten-down FTSE 250 stock be like investing in Rolls-Royce a year ago?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares are up 228% over 12 months. It's an incredible turnaround. Dr James Fox thinks this FTSE 250 engineering…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price reach 50p before January?

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price may be gaining, but the stock still appears massively undervalued. Dr James Fox explains why he…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

10% dividend yield! Is British American Tobacco one of the greatest FTSE 100 bargains?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

British American Tobacco continues to pay its 10% dividend yield! But here’s why Zaven Boyrazian remains untempted by the payout.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

12% yield! Yet I wouldn’t touch Vodafone shares with a 10-foot pole until this happens

| Harvey Jones

Vodafone shares come with a quite fabulous yield, but it looks too good to be true. Only one thing could…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Here’s why Rolls-Royce shares could hit £6!

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares never cease to amaze. The stock is now up a phenomenal 233% over 12 months. But could the…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Could the Tesco share price double in 2024?

| Dr. James Fox

Britain's largest supermarket is among the best performers on the FTSE 100 in 2023. The Tesco share price is up…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Putting £500 aside each month? Here’s how I’d aim for £90,400 in passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Passive income is the holy grail of investing for many of us. However, reaching a position where it's actually life-changing…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is rising: will we see 8,000 points by new year?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 has been on the rise. Whatever next? I'm seeing signs that we really might be in for…

Read more »