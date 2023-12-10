Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d aim to build a £250 monthly second income in 2024 – and far beyond!

Here’s how I’d aim to build a £250 monthly second income in 2024 – and far beyond!

Our writer thinks buying carefully-chosen dividend shares could help him build a second income over the long term. Here’s his approach.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The idea of earning more money without having to work for it certainly piques my interest. People try to earn a second income in different ways. My own approach is to piggyback on the success of blue-chip companies by buying dividend shares.

If I wanted to do that in the coming year with the aim of generating £250 each month on average in passive income, here is how I would go about it.

Earning money from dividend shares

At one level, the idea of investing in dividend shares seems simple enough. Dozens of blue-chip FTSE 100 companies have proven they know how to make money and divvy it up among shareholders in the form of dividends.

However, the reality is not necessarily that simple. For one thing, dividends are never guaranteed. Even a company has maintained its annual dividend for many decades, it can suddenly cut it. Shell did just that in 2020.

Also, dividends are only one element in the possible return from a share. Another is capital gain – or loss. If I invested in a share that paid me dividends but plummeted in price, I could end up losing money.

So when looking at shares to buy with the objective of generating a second income, I always consider not only their dividend prospects but also their valuation.

Finding shares to buy

That said, I do think there are some attractively valued FTSE 100 shares that offer compelling dividend prospects.

For example, this year I have bought blue-chip shares such as British American Tobacco and Legal & General. Both offer a yield over 8%, meaning that for every £100 I invest I will hopefully earn £8 in annual dividends.

Not only that, but I like the prospects of such companies relative to their price. Indeed, that is a key reason why I bought them.

That said, even a brilliant company can run into unforeseen difficulties. That explains why I always diversify my portfolio across a range of companies and different industries.

Aiming for a target income

Yield is useful in calculating how much I ought to invest to try and hit a certain income.

For example, if I wanted to earn an average monthly second income of £250, that would give me £3,000 a year. If my portfolio yielded an average 10%, I could achieve that by investing £30,000.

Ten percent is unusually high for a yield, although some FTSE 100 shares like British American Tobacco and Vodafone do offer just such a yield.

If my average yield was half that – 5% – I would need to invest £60,000 to hit my target second income in 2024

If I did not have that sort of cash lying around though, I could start from zero and drip feed money into a Stocks and Shares ISA. How long it took me to hit my target would be influenced by my saving rate.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c., Legal & General Group Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in Tesco shares for £100 in monthly passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer does not own shares of this supermarket for passive income, but how many would he need to buy…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Could £200 of Christmas money be used to start buying shares this month?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons if he was a stock market novice, he could put some Christmas money to work and start…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into a FTSE 250 tracker 10 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors love FTSE 250 tracker funds. But have these products been a good investment over the long term? Edward…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

I’d use a Stocks and Shares ISA to invest in low-risk equities and let the passive income roll in

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a Stocks and Shares ISA can be a valuable way of generating tax-efficient passive income even for…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rules to build wealth

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he can use the legendary teachings of Warren Buffett to turn an empty portfolio into…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 4,273 shares of this FTSE 100 stalwart for £822 in passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for dividends, and I think there are few better places to look that this FTSE giant.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 when the BP share price hit rock bottom, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

The BP share price plummeted during the pandemic as demand for energy products dived. Should I have invested then and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Putting £400 aside each month? Here’s how I’d aim for £1.56m in passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us save or put money aside each month, but it's what we do with it that counts. Dr…

Read more »