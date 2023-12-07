Home » Investing Articles » The British American Tobacco share price has plummeted 6%! Is this a rare chance to buy?

The British American Tobacco share price has plummeted 6%! Is this a rare chance to buy?

The British American Tobacco share price took a hit as its full-year update failed to meet investor expectations. But is this a chance to buy?

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been an underwhelming year for the British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) share price. On 6 December this form continued as shares in the tobacco powerhouse fell a further 5.93%. In the last 12 months, they’ve been pulled back a whopping 31.4%. Yesterday they hit lows not seen since 2011.

I own a small number of shares in the company. But this decline has me wondering. Should I be loading up on some more or should I be rushing to sell?

Why the fall?

First, let’s explore the catalyst behind this collapse.

On Wednesday, British American delivered an update to investors. Overall, the outlook wasn’t great.

In the release, the business announced it was to write down the value of some of its US cigarette brands by £25bn — including Lucky Stripe and Newport — due to economic headwinds impacting sales. On top of that, “illicit modern disposables”, such as disposable vapes, had also hit the sales of some of its major brands.

This impairment cost was a reminder of the flagging popularity of the tobacco industry. We’ve seen this in recent times as governments across the world continue to push for the eradication of smoking.

As a result, the firm now expects group organic revenue this year to come in at the lower end of its 3%-5% guidance.

Light at the end of the tunnel?

So, this clearly isn’t good news. But I’m a sucker for a bargain. And that has me wondering if now is a smart time to swoop.

To be fair, the stock looks cheap. It trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of just six. That’s half the average of its FTSE 100 peers.

On top of that, I always look to generate income with my investments. And I must admit, a dividend yield of 9.7% is enticing. There are only two companies on the Footsie that offer a higher payout.

The business is also diversifying through non-cigarette income streams. And while its update spooked investors, it did offer a small glimmer of hope.

CEO Tadeu Marroco said the writedown was in line with the firm’s plans to build a smokeless world. As part of this, it aims to generate 50% of its revenues from nicotine alternatives by 2035.

Its New Categories division, which includes products such as modern oral and tobacco heating products, now expects to “broadly breakeven” this year, two years ahead of the firm’s original target. This shows it’s making good progress. On the back of that, it plans to increase its investment in this area in 2024.

A rare opportunity?

So, is this decline a chance to buy?

Well, it may be, but I won’t be buying the shares today. The firm’s latest update is a stark reminder of the flagging popularity of the industry. While I do see large growth opportunities for its New Categories business, I’m waiting to see how its investment plays out before I decide to increase my position.

I’m happy with the exposure I have to British American Tobacco right now. The income I’ll receive is a nice bonus as I consider my next move.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

A flavour of our Motley Fool investing philosophy

| G A Chester

The Motley Fool's investing philosophy, stock market opportunities, and valuation measures, ft. Aviva, Tesco and Wetherspoons.

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Dividend Shares

Buying these 3 income stocks could make me £249 a month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over three income stocks with an average yield above 5% that he's put on his watchlist for…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

The Games Workshop share price is down 10% today! What’s the story?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a closer look at the just-out trading update that's causing the Games Workshop share price to drop…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I invest in Fundsmith Equity in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

This Fool is wondering whether the New Year might be a good time to invest some cash in Terry Smith's…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 best dividend-focused stocks to buy in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Where will the Lloyds share price go in 2024?

| Charlie Keough

Looking ahead to 2024, this Fool is wondering if it could be the year the Lloyds share price finally takes…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

An 8.4% yield but down 27%! This FTSE 250 hidden gem looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

Recently demoted to the FTSE 250, this high-quality business has good growth prospects, pays big dividends, and is undervalued compared…

Read more »

A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.
Investing Articles

Could the Diageo share price hit new highs in 2024?

| Mark David Hartley

With the Diageo share price in a slump this year, I’m wondering if a recovery in 2024 could make this…

Read more »