Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d use dividend shares to try and turn £5,000 of savings into passive income of £900 a year

Here’s how I’d use dividend shares to try and turn £5,000 of savings into passive income of £900 a year

With dividend shares at today’s prices, Stephen Wright thinks there are two ways to turn a £5,000 investment into something that pays £900 a year.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
UK money in a Jar on a background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been buying dividend shares recently for my investment portfolio. In doing so, I’m looking to make investments that can generate cash for me for the long term.

By buying stocks and reinvesting the dividends, I can increase my passive income over time. With the right investments, I think earning £900 a year from a £5,000 investment is realistic.

Turning £5,000 into £900 a year

Turning £5,000 into an investment that can yields £900 per year takes time. Exactly how much time depends on what kind of return I can generate. 

On average, the FTSE 100 has returned just under 7% per year for the last two decades. There’s no guarantee this will continue, but I think a 6% annual return should be achievable. 

At that rate, a £5,000 investment would generate £900 per year within 20 years. And there are a couple of strategies that I could use to aim for that target.

Dividend growth investing

One approach involves buying shares that don’t offer a 6% dividend today, but have a decent chance of doing so in the future. Unilever is one example. 

At today’s prices, Unilever shares come with a dividend yield of around 4%. But the firm is one of the most consistent FTSE 100 stocks when it comes to increasing its dividend each year.

If the business can grow its dividend at an average of 4% per year, it will generate an average annual return of 6% per year. This looks like a realistic possibility to me.

This approach is risky – the growth needs to materialise or the investment won’t work. And it’s not like demand for the everyday essentials the company sells is likely to surge any time soon. 

Despite this, Unilever has grown its dividend at over 5% for the last decade. This makes me optimistic that it can achieve the required 4% going forward.

High-yield stocks

The other strategy involves investing in stocks that already offer a 6% dividend today. And there are plenty to choose from, including NatWest Group, which currently comes with a 7.5% yield.

In this situation, I’ll reach my target as long as the dividend doesn’t go down significantly. It’s probably worth noting, though, that the market seems to think it will. 

There’s a definite risk of this happening. For one thing, rising interest rates might well cause an increase in loan defaults, which would be bad for the firm’s profitability. 

With investing, though, it’s important to think long term. The near future might be challenging for NatWest, but the question is how it can perform on average over the next 20 years.

The UK government looking to divest its stake in the business could mark a turning point for the bank. I wouldn’t be surprised if it turns into a reliable passive income source going forward.

Either/or?

There are a couple of ways to try and achieve a 6% annual return. One involves buying shares that can grow their dividends and the other focuses on stocks with high yields right now.

There is, of course, absolutely nothing to say investors can’t do both, though. And I think a balanced approach gives the best chance of turning £5,000 into a stock portfolio paying £900 a year within 20 years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 250 looks an incredible bargain

| Cliff D'Arcy

While all the attention is on the elite FTSE 100, the mid-cap FTSE 250 index looks unbelievably cheap. I don't…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Here’s my plan to make the most of juicy UK shares ahead of 2024 and beyond!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer reckons there hasn't been a better time to snap up quality UK shares. She explains how she's planning…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Lloyds shares I’d need to buy for a £100 monthly income!

| Charlie Carman

Offering a higher dividend yield than the average across FTSE 100 stocks, are Lloyds shares worth buying for passive income…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 2023, what next for the Tesco share price in 2024?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Tesco share price has had a great 2023, rising 27% while the FTSE 100 was flat. But what might…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

FTSE 250? No, I’d buy this index fund instead

| Oliver Rodzianko

Investing in index funds can be a profitable enterprise. Our author has been exploring the different options to determine the…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

This 4% yielding FTSE 100 giant is dirt-cheap and perfect for passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking for a mammoth business with shares trading at discount levels and offering an excellent passive income opportunity? Our writer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After a recovery that Lazarus would have been proud of, is the easyJet share price worth a look?

| Stephen Wright

With its dividend restored and its balance sheet repaired, the easyJet share price looks like a bargain. But Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares REALLY about to pay a dividend?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce shares are expected to start paying dividends in the near future. But how realistic are the company's current forecasts?

Read more »