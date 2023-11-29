Home » Investing Articles » No savings? I’d invest £500 a month in dividend shares to aim for £30,000 a year

No savings? I’d invest £500 a month in dividend shares to aim for £30,000 a year

Consistently investing money in British dividend shares can lead to a surprisingly large source of retirement passive income. Here’s how.

Regularly buying UK dividend shares can eventually lead investors to generate a generous passive income each year. That’s especially true in 2023 since the recent stock market correction has dragged plenty of top-notch income stocks into the gutter. In other words, they offer good value for money right now.

Therefore, snapping up dividend-paying bargains could be one of the best moves right now. And even an investor starting from scratch with no savings can still build up a sizeable second monthly salary in the long run.

 Investing for passive income in 2023

The concept of building an income portfolio is fairly straightforward. Buy shares in the companies that regularly reward shareholders and look for the chunkiest payouts. Over the last decade, this strategy worked pretty well. Low interest rates resulted in poor returns from savings accounts and bonds, so a 4% yield looked terrific.

However, today, things have changed. Banks are offering far greater returns to depositors, and UK gilts are looking like meaningful fixed-income options. Pairing this with a 4.6% inflation rate and a 4% dividend yield just doesn’t cut it anymore, especially considering the extra level of risk shareholders are taking versus bondholders.

This means investors have to be more shrewd in their stock-picking antics. But dividend shares could still be one of the best options around for building both wealth and passive income. Why? Because dividends can grow. And given enough time, a modest payout today can evolve into a ginormous one. That’s precisely how billionaire investor Warren Buffett earns a yield of more than 50% from his original investment in Coca-Cola!

Earning five figures

Finding the next Coca-Cola is obviously easier said than done. There are a lot of promising enterprises throughout the London Stock Exchange that might look like they have what it takes. But this was a similar story back when Buffett first invested in Coke, and most of these enterprises failed to keep consistently raising payouts each year.

Don’t forget that shareholder rewards are funded through cash flow generation. Even the biggest companies in the world can suffer disruption, whether it be from internal mistakes or external threats. However, even if a portfolio yield can only match the FTSE 100’s 4% average when paired with an additional 4% in capital gains, that’s still sufficient to hit a five-figure second income in the long run.

Investing £500 a month for 30 years at an 8% total annualised return translates into a £745,180 portfolio. And following the 4% withdrawal rule, that’s a passive income of around £29,810, just shy of £30,000.

Of course, this calculation is making some pretty big assumptions. Three decades is plenty of time for another crash or correction to come along and throw a spanner in the works. As such, there’s no guarantee of achieving these gains.

But the opposite is also true. An investor who thoroughly investigates, analyses, and weighs the risks with rewards may unlock a higher return. And even if it’s just an extra 1%, that could mean another £170,190 of value added to their portfolio, pushing the dividend income to £36,615 a year.

