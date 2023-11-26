Instead of buy-to-let, I’d aim for a million with a SIPP!

Using a SIPP to make a million could be a more prudent and tax-efficient approach than buy-to-let. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) gives British investors enormous advantages over real estate moguls. While buy-to-let can be a lucrative method of building long-term wealth, it comes with a lot of headaches. The rising interest rate environment obviously doesn’t help. But the main hurdle is the progressively hostile taxation of owning a rental property. And that’s something SIPP investors don’t have to deal with.

Investing in the stock market comes with far fewer barriers to entry. After all, even investing a couple hundred pounds each month is all it takes to eventually build a seven-figure portfolio. And by doing it inside a SIPP, taxes won’t be interfering with the wealth-building process. Here’s how.

How to avoid taxes legally

An often-forgotten expense of any investment or business venture is the grubby hands of the taxman. And recent cuts to the tax-free allowances for capital gains and dividends have only added to this drag on wealth. But a SIPP protects investors from HMRC. Not only that, it even provides tax relief.

The amount of relief is ultimately tied to the income tax band an investor finds themselves in. Assuming someone is paying the Basic Rate, a 20% tax refund is issued on any money put into a SIPP. That means for every £500 deposited, investors will have £600 to invest with no capital gains or dividend taxes to worry about.

However, there are a few caveats. Most notable is that once money is added, investors can’t withdraw it before turning at least 55 years old. This is set to increase to 57 in 2028, and further age limit hikes could emerge in the future.

It’s also important to say that once retirement comes along, the same pension taxation rules come into play. Twenty-five percent can be withdrawn tax-free, but the rest will be taxed as if it were income. In other words, SIPPs defer taxes until retirement comes around. But the wealth generation in the meantime can be game-changing.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Aiming for a million

Since its inception, the FTSE 100 has generated an average average yearly return of around 8% a year after reinvesting dividends. And even if a custom-built portfolio only manages to repeat this performance inside of a SIPP, it’s possible to reach millionaire territory in the long run.

Assuming a 20% tax relief, for every £500 deposited each month, investors automatically get an extra £100, which at an 8% compounded rate, means a £3,164,724 portfolio after 45 years. Of course, this isn’t guaranteed. The recent stock market turmoil serves as a reminder that shares can be volatile. And 45 years is more than enough time for another crash or correction to throw a spanner in the works.

Nevertheless, a prudently-managed portfolio will likely eventually recover from such issues. And the prospect of possibly becoming a multi-millionaire by just consistently investing for retirement each month makes the risks worth taking. At least, that’s what I think.