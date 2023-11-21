Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d try and turn that into £537 a month of passive income

£10,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d try and turn that into £537 a month of passive income

Reinvesting the dividends paid from high-yielding stocks into more high-paying shares can generate significant passive income over time.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Making money while we sleep remains the pinnacle of the passive income idea. And to paraphrase Warren Buffett, if we don’t find a way of doing so we will work until we die.

The Sage of Omaha’s preferred way of doing this is to invest in companies over the long term. He also uses the profits he makes from his stock investments to buy more stock. This means the size of his investments continues to grow, paying more and more in dividends over time.

It is the same principle as compound interest in bank accounts, but rather than interest being reinvested, those dividend payments are.

Choosing the right stocks

One key element in this process is to identify companies that pay high dividends. Additionally crucial for me is that the stocks must be regulated and monitored to the highest degree.

After all, I do not want any nasty surprises wiping out one of my investments. So, I tend to invest solely in the top-tier FTSE 100.

Happily, this also happens to be the index that has offered the highest average returns since its creation in 1984. From then to the end of 2022, its total return (including average yield) was 7.48% a year.

However, there are currently many high-quality shares in the index paying more than that. My personal high-yield favourites include Phoenix Group Holdings (10.4% yield), Legal & General (8.4%), and Glencore (7.7%). Together, these have an average yield of 8.8%.

The third part of my high-yield stock selection process is to gauge whether a company is undervalued. I do not want my dividend gains wiped out by share price losses. I use several performance measurements before I then try to assess what a fair share price should be.

And finally, I look at the core strength of a business to determine if it is on a sustainable uptrend. This review includes short-term and long-term asset and liability ratios, new business initiatives, and senior management capabilities, among others.

Dividend compounding in action

If I put £10,000 into a selection of shares that paid dividends averaging 8.8% a year, I would receive £880. If I took those dividends out of my portfolio and spent them, I would only receive another £880 the following year.

This is provided that the average yield remained the same, of course. On the same proviso, and doing the same thing, over 10 years I would have made £8,800.

Not bad, but nothing compared to my returns if I used stock dividend compounding. By buying more of the stocks using the dividends paid to me, I would have a pot of £23,030 after 10 years. Again, assuming no change in the yield.

Subtracting the initial £10,000 investment, I would have made £13,030. This compares to just the £8,800 I would have made if I had taken the dividends and spent them.

Compounding the dividend payments in this way would give me a pot worth over £53,000 after 20 years at that 8.8% return. And after 25 years, the portfolio would be paying me £6,442 in dividends a year, or £537 a month in passive income.

Inflation would reduce the buying power of the income, of course. And there would be tax implications according to individual circumstances.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares continue to rise. Am I missing out by not buying?

| Charlie Keough

At their current price, this Fool thinks Scottish Mortgage shares could be a steal. Here, he details why he'd buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

BT shares are rising: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Shares in telecoms giant BT have risen over 8% in the past six months. This Fool thinks the drop could…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

10.4% and 8.5% yields: which of these dividend stocks is best?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two of the highest-yielding dividend stocks on the FTSE 100 and asks…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Scottish Mortgage shares 10 years ago, here’s what I’d have today!

| Dr. James Fox

Since 2021, Scottish Mortgage shares have notoriously underperformed the market. However, it's a very different picture over 10 years.

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

How to try and turn £180 a month into a five-figure second salary with income shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how the average UK household can transform monthly savings into a £600k investment portfolio using income shares.

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Waiting for a stock market crash? These 2 FTSE bargains are on sale NOW

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves buying shares in a stock market crash. However, these two look so cheap to him already amid…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Down 25%! Is this former FTSE favourite now the very best stock to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is on the hunt for the best stock to buy today. And he may have found it, as…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put 10k in Rolls-Royce shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have soared in the past year, and made good money for shareholders. But what can we learn by…

Read more »