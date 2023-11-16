Home » Investing Articles » With the Melrose share price up 90%+ in a year, is there still time to buy?

With the Melrose share price up 90%+ in a year, is there still time to buy?

The Melrose Industries share price has soared in 2023, with earnings growth forecast for the next two years. Is it too hot now?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Melrose Industries (LSE: MRO) share price has had a cracking year so far in 2023, up 93% in 12 months at the time of writing.

It is still a bit below its pre-Covid levels though, after the aerospace business took a pandemic hammering.

The stock didn’t move much on 16 November, when the firm released an upbeat trading update. It seems the expectations were already built into the buoyant share price.

Better than expected

Melrose posted an 18% rise in revenue for the four months to the end of October. The firm also said its margins are “substantially better than expectations.”

For the full year, the board now expects revenue of between £3.3bn and £3.4bn. We should also see profit doubling compared to last year, and 7% ahead of earlier expectations.

Early signs suggest 2024 could bring revenue of £3.5bn to £3.7bn, with profit 4% ahead of what the market expects.

Time to buy?

So, with the Melrose share price soaring, and things going so well, are we looking at a cheap growth buy here?

I’ve liked the business itself, for a long time. But I’ve always found the stock to be hard to put a valuation on. And that’s mostly down to what Melrose has historically done, and how it does it.

Melrose is in the aerospace business. And it has a track record of buying up ailing companies, which it turns around, and occasionally offloads for a profit.

It’s done that well, I’d say. But it means profits have swung swing wildly from year to year.

The next two years

Still, the firm’s key focus is now on the aerospace business, and I’d hope that should keep things more stable in the future.

It counts Rolls-Royce among its big-name customers. And that’s done very well from the recovery in the civil aviation business this year, after the pandemic.

But a look at broker forecasts shows what I mean about a tricky valuation. The consensus suggests good earnings growth in the next two years.

That puts the price-to-earnings (P/E) at over 30 for 2023, dropping to about 20 in 2024. That might be fair for a growth stock. But forecasts for next year are very uncertain. Oh, and I used Yahoo! for these figures, but different sources show very different forecasts.

Good to buy?

Considering that kind of outlook and uncertainty, against an aerospace sector that might be getting a bit too hot right now, I really don’t know what a good valuation might look like.

The dividend yield is only a bit over 1%, so it seems there’s no real income stream likely to come from Melrose. At least, not in the medium term.

I recall Warren Buffett’s urging: “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

This might indeed be a wonderful company. But I can’t tell if the Melrose share price is fair. At least, not at a time when aerospace stocks are high profile and popular. I’ll pass, for now. Maybe it’ll cool.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The Aviva share price is finally rising. Time to buy?

| Paul Summers

The Aviva share price is finally seeing some positive momentum. Paul Summers takes a look at the FTSE 100 giant's…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Are Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares cheap as FTSE firm forecasts FY24 growth?

| Dr. James Fox

Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares pushed upwards on Thursday 16 November as the company said it expects performance to improve next year.

Read more »

Investing Articles

With the Marks and Spencer share price up 100% in 2023, is it too late to buy?

| Gordon Best

Despite uncertainty in the economy, the Marks and Spencer share price is up 100% in 2023. Gordon Best considers whether…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing For Beginners

Why the Diageo share price is down 12% in a week

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Diageo share price is underperforming at the moment, but why this could be a time…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Dividend Shares

Buying 37,832 shares of this FTSE 250 superstar could make me £250 a month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines the investment case for a FTSE 250 stock and explains how he can build up dividend income…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should I buy the Royal Mail owner for my Stocks & Shares ISA?

| Dr. James Fox

International Distributions Services shares fell on 16 November as the company reported a loss. Is this a buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Growth Shares

UK investors have been piling into this £1 growth stock. Should I buy too?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This £1 growth stock is currently getting a lot of attention from small-cap investors. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Down almost 10%! is Burberry a FTSE 100 stock to buy now?

| Kevin Godbold

Is a nasty profit warning from FTSE 100 stock Burberry really an opportunity for patient, long-term investors seeking quality?

Read more »