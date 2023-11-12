Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 31,300 Lloyds shares for £1,000 a year in passive income

I’d buy 31,300 Lloyds shares for £1,000 a year in passive income

This FTSE 100 stock looks poised to reward passive income investors over the next few years. Here’s why I’d invest right now.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
View of Tower Bridge in Autumn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Until recently, I’d never owned Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares for passive income. I’ve previously been put off by the disappointing share price performance, near-zero interest rates, and the threat of disruption from digital banks.

However, I’m now a shareholder, and there are a few simple reasons why.

A normalisation of interest rates

Historically speaking, the near-zero interest rates we experienced following the 2007/08 financial crisis were an aberration. But now the base rate is at 5.25% as the Bank of England attempts to drive high inflation out of the economy.

Never say never, but I can’t see it going back to near 0% any time soon, especially as two of the biggest economic themes in the coming years are likely to be deglobalisation (specifically supply chain onshoring from East to West) and the green-energy transition.

These trends are tipped to have repercussions. For example, Wall Street hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks such structural changes to the global economy will lead to persistently higher inflation. As a result, he’s only backing companies that he thinks are sure to preserve their pricing power.

Meanwhile, reinsurance company Swiss Re expects so-called greenflation to add around 1% to Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation between 2022 and 2031 in both the US and Europe.

When interest rates are higher (but not too high), banks make more money by taking advantage of the greater spread between what they charge borrowers and what they pay savers.

Enticing passive income potential

My second reason for investing is the very attractive and well-covered forward dividend yield.

According to forecasts, Lloyds shares are going to yield 6.6% this year. For 2024, the forecast dividend yield is 7.6%. These respective payouts are covered 2.7 and 2.3 times by expected earnings.

While no dividend is truly guaranteed, this healthy coverage suggests to me that the passive income prospects are solid.

Fleshing this out, it means I could expect to receive £1,000 in annual passive income next year from 31,300 shares. At today’s share price of 42p, they would cost me around £13,265.

Now, that’s not loose change, and it’s a lot more than I’ve just invested. But I’ve now committed to building up my holding and reinvesting any dividends I receive to buy more Lloyds shares.

FinTech threat?

Finally, I’ll mention competition from new digital banks and FinTech companies. These include Atom, Tandem, Revolut, Monzo, Starling Bank, Chase, and Wise.

For sure, these have the potential to chip away at Lloyds’ market share over time. But the banking giant already partners with and funds many FinTechs via a specialist investment team.

Some of its investments can be seen below.

Source: Lloyds Banking Group

Undoubtedly, UK savers today are on the hunt for higher savings rates and many of these smaller rivals pay better rates. This means Lloyds will have to pay up or face losing customers, and that might squeeze profits to a degree.

However, FinTech competition in general isn’t exactly a new threat. Starling Bank, for example, is nearly 10 years old, while Wise was founded in 2011. Yet Lloyds is still expected to post a net profit of about £5.2bn this year.

If the centuries-old banking group is being disrupted, it’s happening slowly. I don’t reckon the passive income is in danger. I’m buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Why I’d ignore Lloyds shares and buy this dirt cheap FTSE 250 bank instead!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking past Lloyds shares and seeking to buy this low-cost bank when I next have spare cash to invest.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Do Rolls-Royce shares make sense for my SIPP?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of adding Rolls-Royce shares into his pension after a stellar run over the…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Legal & General vs Aviva: which is the best high-yield stock today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon analyses Legal & General and Aviva shares from an income investing perspective. Is one high-yield stock superior to…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Stock market crash: time to get ready!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer freely admits he doesn’t know when the next stock market crash will come. That’s precisely why he’s getting…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

At a 52-week low, this FTSE 100 stock looks like a buying opportunity to me

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has been waiting patiently for a chance to buy Rightmove shares. So is the FTSE 100 stock falling…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Don’t wait for a stock market crash: FTSE 100 stocks are already on sale

| Dr. James Fox

Some investors may be holding on to their cash waiting for a stock market crash. However, that can be a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Has the BAE Systems share price become too expensive?

| Dr. James Fox

The BAE Systems share price was among only a handful of stocks to push upwards on Friday 10 November. Has…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into a FTSE 100 tracker fund 10 years ago, here’s what I’ve have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors love FTSE 100 tracker funds. But have these products actually been a good investment over the long term?…

Read more »