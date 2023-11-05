Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 40? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to start building retirement wealth

No savings at 40? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to start building retirement wealth

Following Warren Buffett’s example could help investors navigate the current volatile markets, paving the way to a more comfortable retirement lifestyle.

One of the most common financial goals is retiring early, and following Warren Buffett’s investing style could be the best way to achieve it. The master investor has built a 12-figure fortune by investing intelligently in the stock market. And he’s been quite generous with giving advice to help other investors build their wealth.

Even those who’ve just entered their 40s with no significant savings to their name can potentially reach an earlier retirement by heeding Buffett’s advice. So with that in mind, let’s go over some of his most critical tips and tricks.

Focus on the company, not the stock

Stories of individuals becoming stock market millionaires almost overnight tend to make headlines. But all too often, that leads new investors into believing equities, or shares, are a way to get rich quick. As such, investing in the latest hot stocks with the most momentum ends up becoming the core strategy. And it’s one that almost always ends in disaster.

It’s important to remember that behind every stock lies a business. The excitement surrounding a particular company or industry can send investor expectations through the roof. And with it, the share price follows. But as seen in recent years, it’s easy to jump the gun. And suddenly, a mediocre enterprise can start trading at ridiculous valuations.

A recent example of this in the UK would be ITM Power. The hydrogen business saw a massive surge in share price throughout 2020 and 2021 on the expectation that it would revolutionise the energy industry. It seems investors forgot that this process if it’s even successful, will likely take decades. And after hitting its peak of 717p in January 2021, the stock has dropped 90% to 68p today!

That’s why Buffett, regardless of how exciting or revolutionary a stock might appear, always focuses on the quality of the underlying business.

Keep some dry powder

Opportunities within the stock market are constantly appearing. Some are greater than others. However, there’s nothing more infuriating than spotting a terrific buying opportunity but not having any capital at hand to capitalise on it.

Keeping a chunky cash war chest is something Buffett is notorious for doing. Even today, looking at the balance sheet of his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway, there is over $50bn of cash just sitting there. But having cash on the side also plays another critical role beyond being able to take advantage of bargain investments.

As the last 18 months have abruptly reminded everyone, the stock market can be a volatile place. And corrections or crashes can appear out of the blue. These events can send even the most robust investment portfolios into a tailspin.

One of the worst situations investors can find themselves in is being forced to sell top-notch stocks at terrible prices to pay the bills.

Investing is a long process, potentially taking years before an investment thesis will play out. That’s why Buffett has always advocated for establishing a strong personal finance position before jumping into the stock market.

Paying off credit card debt and building up an emergency fund should be one of the first steps along the investment journey. At least, that’s what Buffett thinks. And it’s something I strongly agree with.

