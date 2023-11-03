Home » Investing Articles » £3,000 in savings? I’d buy 3 FTSE 100 shares to target £30 a week in passive income!

£3,000 in savings? I’d buy 3 FTSE 100 shares to target £30 a week in passive income!

Christopher Ruane explains how he’d aim to build passive income streams by investing a few thousand pounds in carefully-chosen FTSE 100 shares.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earning passive income does not have to involve some wacky scheme of setting up an unproven business. My own approach involves investing in long-established, blue-chip FTSE 100 shares I hope can pay me dividends year after year for decades to come.

If I wanted to start doing that from scratch today with a spare few thousand pounds, here are the steps I would take.

Learn about dividend shares

Not all FTSE 100 companies reward owners of their shares by paying them cash dividends. Even those that do could stop whenever they decide.

So I would spend some time learning about how to assess whether a company looks likely to keep paying dividends and also whether its shares seem like good value.

Take the most valuable company in the FTSE 100, Shell, as an example. It announced yesterday (2 November) it would pay a dividend for the quarter 32% higher than in the same three-month period last year.

But that still leaves the payout well below where it stood before a cut in 2020.

Not only that, but the shares yield 3.2%. It means that if I spent £100 on them today, I would hopefully earn around £3.20 in dividends annually. Shell is a big company with a lot of strong energy assets. But the yield does not grab me and the company’s large dividend cut several years ago also shook my confidence in its management.

Get ready to invest

Fortunately, there are 99 other companies in the FTSE 100 I could choose to invest in, besides Shell!

I want to stick to very-high-quality companies I think have a business that can throw off lots of free cash flow. With passive income as my goal, I would focus on firms that look set to use cash flows to fund attractive dividends rather than just putting them back in the business.

So why not just stick all of my £3,000 into what I thought was the single best choice? In a word: diversification.

Even the best business can run into unexpected difficulties. That can lead to a dividend cut, or cancellation, as Shell showed.

By spreading my £3,000 over a trio of FTSE 100 firms, I would hopefully still earn some passive income even if one of them cut its dividend.

What about buying the shares? I would need some way to do that, so would set up a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA.

Having a target

How much I earn from £3,000 depends on the average yield I glean from the shares I buy.

Imagine I managed 8%, which a number of FTSE 100 shares such as M&G and Vodafone currently exceed. That could earn me £240 a year in dividends.

That equates to around £4.60 a week. That would be useful passive income, but falls well below my target.

If I reinvested the dividends – something known as compounding – then I ought to hit my £30 weekly passive income target after 25 years.

That approach is a long-term one, but could help me set up substantial passive income streams for my initial £3,000 outlay.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in M&g Plc and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

After a rocky October, are AstraZeneca shares now a buy?

| Gordon Best

AstraZeneca shares fell sharply in October following disappointing results in a clinical trial. Are they now primed for a bounce?

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

This high-quality FTSE stock fell 16% last month and I think investors should consider buying it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock is one of the highest-quality businesses on the London Stock Exchange, according to Edward Sheldon. And right…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing For Beginners

2 bargain-basement FTSE 100 shares investors should consider buying

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two of his favourite FTSE 100 shares that have suffered recent falls but still offer good…

Read more »

Investing Articles

BP shares are down 6%, should I be buying now?

| Dylan Hood

BP shares have fallen over 6% in the last week, after the oil giant released underwhelming Q3 results. This Fool…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

The Apple share price looks set to fall after Q3 earnings. Time to buy?

| Stephen Wright

The Apple share price is falling over concerns about sales growth. But Stephen Wright sees potential for higher profits even…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

BAE Systems shares are hot! Is it too late to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BAE Systems shares have exploded higher over the last three years on the back of geopolitical tensions. Can they keep…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

1 top dividend stock to consider buying in November 2023

| Kevin Godbold

This cash-generating business has a great dividend record with further increases forecast and a beaten-down stock price.

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

I’m copying Warren Buffett and being greedy!

| Charlie Keough

During his time, Warren Buffett has provided investors with plenty of good ideas. This Fool is applying some to his…

Read more »