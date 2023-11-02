Home » Investing Articles » Are housebuilders currently some of the best value stocks to buy and hold?

Are housebuilders currently some of the best value stocks to buy and hold?

Our writer believes the FTSE is littered with quality value stocks — but are house building stocks among them or could headwinds pose a threat?

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Macroeconomic issues and market volatility have thrown up opportunities to snap up some value stocks, in my opinion. Are housebuilding stocks among these or are their challenges too great?

Attractive valuations and passive income opportunities

Some of the biggest names on the FTSE include Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey, and Barratt Developments.

On paper, all three stocks look cheap to buy now as well as offering enticing passive income opportunities. This is based on their price-to-earnings ratios and dividend yields as I write.

Persimmon shares trade on a ratio of 10 and offer a dividend yield of 7.8%, while Taylor shares trade on a multiple of seven and yield 8.6%. Finally, Barratt’s ratio is currently at eight and the yield on offer is 8.7%.

For a bit of context, the FTSE 100 average price-to-earnings ratio is 14 and dividend yield is 3.8%.

Challenges to navigate

All three of these potential value stocks face challenges that could have a material impact on performance, investor returns, and their respective share prices.

First, soaring inflation has caused a spike in the cost of raw materials. When the cost of materials rises, so does the cost to these house builders to construct their homes, which in turn can impact the profit margins that underpin both investor returns and growth plans.

Next, rising interest rates have caused the housing market to wobble. Rising rates have made it much harder for existing mortgage holders like me to pay our mortgages. As for people looking to buy their first home or move home, it’s become much harder to obtain mortgages. This has caused the market to cool and sales to slow down significantly.

Plus, I’m wary that if performance does dip consistently, dividends could be cut or cancelled as they’re never guaranteed.

There’s no real end in sight at present either, which is where the uncertainty element comes in for me. Uncertainty when investing can sometimes be a red flag.

Value stocks or ones to avoid?

As well as the attractive valuations and investor returns on offer, there are positives to point out.

The main one for me is the fact that the demand for housing is outstripping supply in the UK. This severe housing shortage has led to the government getting involved and promising to help stimulate the sector and get new homes built as well as help younger people get on the property ladder.

With the current economic climate, this is probably something that will be addressed in the longer term. Nevertheless, it is good news for Persimmon, Taylor, and Barratt. In the long run, this could turn into boosted performance as well as shareholder returns.

Overall I’m inclined to think that despite current challenges and a murky outlook, housebuilders are indeed value stocks that I can’t ignore.

I’ve always viewed value investing as the opportunity to buy quality, larger, proven businesses at a good price. I believe that definition applies to these businesses, as well as other house builders out there.

I wouldn’t buy all these shares for my holdings, perhaps one or two stocks. I’ll be carrying out more detailed research as to which ones I prefer and when I next have some spare cash to invest, I’ll buy some shares. I’m expecting short-term volatility, but more importantly, long-term returns and growth from these stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying only 10 shares in 2024

| Ben McPoland

The stock market isn't a get-rich-quick scheme. It takes years to build wealth. But this investor believes it's realistic for…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Is it too late to buy last month’s 2 best-performing FTSE 100 stocks?

| Harvey Jones

These two FTSE 100 stocks smashed the market in October and offer solid dividends. But they're looking pretty expensive as…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks that I think might be November no-brainers

| Stephen Wright

With Coca-Cola trading at pandemic multiples and Primary Health Properties offering a 7% yield, could November be a good time…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Ocado share price doomed?

| Christopher Ruane

Where might the Ocado share price head from here? Our writer weighs some pros and cons and explains whether he…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

£20k of savings? I’d buy these 5 stocks to target passive income of £16,543 a year

| Harvey Jones

A relatively small initial investment in FTSE 100 dividend stocks can generate huge amounts of passive income, given time.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce’s share price continue to rocket in 2024?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price has more than doubled this year, making it one of the FTSE 100's star performers. Can it…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest for £30,000 in passive income a year?

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explores important considerations for stock market investors to bear in mind when targeting £30k in annual passive income.

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

£250 to spare in November? 3 reasons I’d use it to start buying shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he'd be happy to start buying shares in today's market if he had a few hundred…

Read more »