Home » Investing Articles » Id stop saving and start investing in the FTSE 100, aiming to build a £1m portfolio

Id stop saving and start investing in the FTSE 100, aiming to build a £1m portfolio

The ongoing economic storm has created breathtaking buying opportunities within the FTSE 100. They might even help investors build a £1m portfolio.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Mature people enjoying time together during road trip

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

On the surface, the FTSE 100 has proven to be quite resilient to the ongoing macroeconomic climate. After all, the index is up more than 7% over the last 12 months.

However, a closer inspection reveals that not every constituent has been so fortunate. Many continue to trade at a discount while the underlying businesses strive to recover and adapt to a higher interest rate environment.

That presents an interesting opportunity for patient investors. And in my mind, the potential rewards far outweigh the gains being offered by even high-interest savings accounts right now. In fact, given enough time, capitalising on undervalued shares today could pave the way to building a seven-figure portfolio in the long run. Here’s how.

Saving vs investing

Putting money into a savings account is by no means a bad financial decision. This in itself is a form of investment that’s highly liquid and exceptionally safe. Even if a bank were to go under, deposits of up to £85,000 are insured by the FSCS.

Such protections don’t exist in the stock market. And as this year’s volatility has perfectly demonstrated, the level of risk is significantly higher. However, this comes with the benefit of potentially explosive returns.

Throughout history, shares have been one of the best asset classes to grow wealth. And while the journey is rarely a straight line, smart stock pickers can unlock double-digit annual returns. And those who prefer index funds can still achieve respectable gains that exceed even what the best savings accounts offer today. Of course, savings accounts still play a vital role.

Since shares are unpredictable in the short term, a golden rule of investing is to never buy shares using money that’s needed in the next three to five years. This type of cash belongs in an interest-bearing savings account. But any unneeded excess income is likely better served being put to work in the financial markets.

Becoming a stock market millionaire

Since its inception, the FTSE 100 has delivered an average annual return of around 8%. That’s already ahead of the current 6.7% inflation rate, enabling wealth generation in real terms. Assuming this performance continues throughout the future, investing just £500 a month for the next 34 years would push a brand-new portfolio into seven-figure territory.

This timeline can even be accelerated by being more selective. Hand-picking a collection of top-notch stocks at sensible prices today could boost a portfolio’s average return. Even if it just delivers an extra 2%, that’s enough to cut five years off the waiting time.

Needless to say, these sorts of gains could unlock a far more luxurious lifestyle. But as exciting as this prospect might be, there is the caveat of risk. As recent market conditions have demonstrated, stock prices don’t always go up. And even the UK’s largest corporations can be sent into a tailspin.

Corrections and crashes are a natural and largely unavoidable part of an investment journey. And three decades is more than enough time for multiple periods of extreme volatility to emerge. Depending on the timing of these events, an investor may have considerably less than expected.

Nevertheless, the potential returns from investing in shares in the long run make it a risk worth taking, in my mind.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 42% this year! Is this now the best bargain in the FTSE 100?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock’s share price growth lags that of its earnings per share. It's undervalued to its peers, and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d copy Buffett and start hunting cheap shares to buy now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how investors can apply Warren Buffett’s strategy to try to unlock superior returns in the long term…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

1 of the best FTSE 250 shares in the UK today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores one FTSE 250 potentially-undervalued growth stock that looks perfectly positioned to thrive in the long run.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is Ozempic a danger to the McDonald’s share price?

| Ben McPoland

This Fool is wondering whether a new class of weight-loss treatments presents a real risk to the long-term health of…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

I’d buy these dividend shares for lifelong second income

| Paul Summers

Our writer thinks the stock market offers the most convenient way of generating a second income for the rest of…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the stock market this week

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is watching a handful of things this week, each of which could have an impact on the stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The surging BAE share price looks unstoppable! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

The BAE share price has staged a relentless rise since Russia invaded Ukraine. Will the defence stock keep climbing as…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Stock markets are struggling but I’m buying beaten-down shares to retire early

| Paul Summers

Dreams of early retirement look dashed as stock markets head lower. But this is just the time to go shopping,…

Read more »