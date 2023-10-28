Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons to maximise a Stocks and Shares ISA right now!

3 reasons to maximise a Stocks and Shares ISA right now!

Investing any amount of money up to £20k a year in a Stocks and Shares ISA could be a prudent wealth-building move for long-term investors.

Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

Every year, British investors can inject up to £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA for investments. And maximising as much of this allowance as possible can pave the way to superior wealth in the long run.

That’s especially true today, given the indirect tax hikes for dividends and capital gains outside of ISAs. And what’s more, with the stock market still busy recovering from last year’s volatility, there are plenty of top-notch, dirt cheap stocks for investors to capitalise on right now.

#1 Avoid paying taxes legally

With the UK government still fighting off inflation, tax hikes for investors are coming. The amount of dividends that can be received tax-free each year has been cut to £1,000 this year. And next year, it’s dropping to just £500.

A similar story exists for capital gains. Investors used to enjoy up to £12,600 in tax-free returns. Now it’s just £6,000, dropping to £3,000 in April 2024.

Fortunately, for those using a Stocks and Shares ISA, none of this matters since any profits from company payouts or share price appreciation is 100% tax-free!

The £20,000 annual ISA contribution limit does put a cap on how much can be allocated each year. But looking at the statistics, most ISA holders aren’t reaching this limit. And even for the few fortunate enough to do so, in the long run, the tax-free profits can potentially be ginormous.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

#2 Snap up some cheap shares today

As previously mentioned, most UK shares have yet to bounce back from last year’s correction. And while a few are already on the road to recovery, there are still plenty trading firmly below their fair intrinsic value.

It’s no secret that the ultimate strategy for building wealth in the markets is to buy low and sell high. And while investing during a volatile period can be quite the rollercoaster ride, the opportunities to buy low are significantly greater right now.

Of course, investors can’t just start accumulating stocks which have fallen from grace. In many instances, the sharp declines in valuations may be perfectly justified.

A compromised business model or overleveraged balance sheet may take years to repair. Meanwhile, competitors are busy capitalising on the situation, stealing market share in the process.

Therefore, the stock-picking process must still be executed with finesse and due diligence. Only that way will the value traps be revealed, reducing the risk of making a poor investment.

#3 Ride the tailwinds of a recovery

Throughout history, the stock market has always recovered from even the direst financial catastrophes. While it’s impossible to predict when a recovery will take place, investors who manage to get in early can reap the greatest rewards.

We’ve already seen multiple signs of a recovery take place. And across the pond, a new bull market is already underway. But this might only be a small pocket of calm winds before the real turbulence kicks in.

Timing the market is near-impossible, and while there are always a few that succeed, it’s easy to confuse skill with luck. Therefore, it’s likely more prudent to drip-feed capital into the stock market slowly over time. That way, should further volatility lie ahead, investors still have cash at hand to snap up even better bargains.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

