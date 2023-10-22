Home » Investing Articles » I’m still buying top-notch businesses as stock markets continue to dip

I’m still buying top-notch businesses as stock markets continue to dip

Instead of panicking, Zaven Boyrazian has been busy capitalising on stock market volatility to add top-notch shares to his portfolio at a discount.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While the FTSE 100 suggests resilience in the UK stock market, the year-to-date performance of the FTSE 250 says otherwise.

Britain’s leading growth index is down almost 10% since the year kicked off, with smaller companies feeling the pressure of the macroeconomic environment. And with the Bank of England looking like it’s going to maintain higher interest rates for longer, these firms may be set to struggle for some time.

However, even with all this weight on their shoulders, there are plenty of companies with the financial capacity and managerial talent to adapt to the shifting landscape.

I’ve already spotted several businesses that have returned to growth in spite of all the headwinds. And while it may take some time for investors to regain confidence, the best time to buy has almost always been when others are busy selling.

Investing during volatility

As unpleasant as a fluctuating portfolio can be, it’s a very welcome sight for those operating with a long-term time horizon. Why? Because volatility breeds opportunity for investors with the stomach to act.

Emotional decision-making from novice and professional investors alike can send even the best companies into a spiral. And that gives me the chance to snatch up some top-notch firms at lovely discounts.

However, even a terrific price today can get even better. After all, stock market volatility is notoriously difficult to predict. And all too often, I’ve committed to buying shares only to watch them drop a few days later.

One obvious approach to overcome this challenge is to simply time the market. But that’s far easier said than done. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that it’s impossible, with the few that succeed mistaking luck for skill.

Fortunately, there’s an alternative solution – pound cost averaging. Instead of throwing all my spare capital into bargains right away, I can drip-feed it instead.

The downside of this method is that my total transactions increase, boosting my trading costs. However, that’s a price worth paying, in my eyes. After all, if a top-notch stock continues to tumble after my initial investment, I still have some capital at hand to buy more at an even better price.

The importance of diversification

Just because a stock looks like a fantastic opportunity today doesn’t mean it will stay that way. Every firm is at risk of disruption, whether it be an industry-wide cyclical downturn or an interfering start-up stealing market share.

Just look at the history of the UK’s flagship indices. The companies that dominate today are vastly different from when these benchmarks first launched decades ago. And the mix continues to be in a constant state of flux.

This is why diversification plays a crucial role in a long-term investment strategy. By ensuring my portfolio has exposure to a number of sectors, the impact of one industry suffering a downturn is far less severe than if I had all my eggs in one basket.

That’s why my latest buys have been spread across sectors like real estate, technology and finance, to name a few.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Stock market beginner? Here’s how I’d start a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Alan Oscroft

Does the idea of starting a Stocks and Shares ISA sound like a challenging task and one only for experts?…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a second income of £500 a month

| Alan Oscroft

Would I prefer to spend a lump sum now, or invest it to try to secure a long-term second income?…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 in dividend stocks for lifelong income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With money to invest in October, Zaven Boyrazian explains where he might find the best dividend stocks to build a…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Why I still want this zero income stock in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| James Beard

Most of the holdings in my Stocks and Shares ISA are in companies that pay generous dividends. But I'm still…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

19.5% dividend yield! One of the best British shares to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This UK energy stock has one of the highest sustainable-looking dividends yields on the London Stock Exchange! But it might…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How to follow Warren Buffett’s example and target a £500 passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett has some terrific passive income investments in his multibillion-dollar portfolio, but how did he find them? Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d try and turn £10k of savings into £500 a month in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

By using the tax-efficient ISA wrapper, investors in the UK can turn their savings into a reliable source of passive…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into Scottish Mortgage shares 2 years ago, I’d have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

I don't buy growth stocks very often. But right now, I think Scottish Mortgage shares might be just too cheap…

Read more »