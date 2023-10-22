Home » Investing Articles » £10k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a second income of £500 a month

£10k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a second income of £500 a month

Would I prefer to spend a lump sum now, or invest it to try to secure a long-term second income? And how would I do that anyway?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If we had £10,000 in our pockets, it would be seriously tempting to buy something nice rather than think about investing it, right? Well, I’d say a second income later in life could do a lot more good than a one-off splurge today.

But £10,000 isn’t enough to retire on, and it’s not going to earn £500 a month, is it? That’s £6,000 a year, or an annual return of 60%.

Even billionaire investor Warren Buffett couldn’t do that over the long term. Since he took over at investing firm Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he’s averaged annual returns of 20%.

That’s great stuff. But we could build to a steady monthly £500 with more modest returns.

Generating income

We need something that pays regular income and lets us plough it back into more of the same. Then a thing called compounding can do its work.

Albert Einstein is said to have called it “the eighth wonder of the world”. I’m not sure if he really did, but the effect of it can seem like magic.

What kind of investment could do what we want? For me, it has to be shares in UK companies that pay dividends.

Today, there are more than 4,000 Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires in the UK. I don’t know of a single Cash ISA millionaire.

Strategy part 1

So my £10,000 would go into a selection of FTSE 100 dividend stocks. Not necessarily with the biggest dividends, but ones with a track record of earning the cash to cover them.

I’m thinking of companies like Aviva, with a forecast 7.8%, or NatWest Group, on 6.8%.

The secret to making the most of compound returns is to start early and invest for as long as possible. So though my £10,000 might not make much profit in the early days, it could build up nicely over the years.

Strategy part 2

But there’s one extra secret, which isn’t actually all that secret. Keep adding to our investments — regularly every month, if we have a windfall, whenever we can.

So I’d start with my £10,000 pot and then add regular cash to it. How much I end up with will depend on what returns I get. And over the past 20 years, we’ve seen an average FTSE 100 return of 6.9% a year.

The result?

If I manage that, buy my shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA, and I can add £100 to my pot every month, how much might I build up?

Well, I work out that it could get me to a pot of about £88,400 in 20 years. I’d then need to take about 5.7% from that annually to get my £500 second income each month.

Now a lot of things can change, and I might not do as well as that. But I do think that if I stick with the FTSE 100’s best dividend stocks, and trust my money to them, I should boost my chances.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Growth Shares

Hot growth stocks: how to invest in Wegovy and other GLP-1 weight-loss drugs

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Interested in investing in new weight-loss drugs like Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro? Here are the key growth stocks to know…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Stock market beginner? Here’s how I’d start a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Alan Oscroft

Does the idea of starting a Stocks and Shares ISA sound like a challenging task and one only for experts?…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 in dividend stocks for lifelong income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With money to invest in October, Zaven Boyrazian explains where he might find the best dividend stocks to build a…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Why I still want this zero income stock in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| James Beard

Most of the holdings in my Stocks and Shares ISA are in companies that pay generous dividends. But I'm still…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

I’m still buying top-notch businesses as stock markets continue to dip

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Instead of panicking, Zaven Boyrazian has been busy capitalising on stock market volatility to add top-notch shares to his portfolio…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

19.5% dividend yield! One of the best British shares to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This UK energy stock has one of the highest sustainable-looking dividends yields on the London Stock Exchange! But it might…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How to follow Warren Buffett’s example and target a £500 passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett has some terrific passive income investments in his multibillion-dollar portfolio, but how did he find them? Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d try and turn £10k of savings into £500 a month in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

By using the tax-efficient ISA wrapper, investors in the UK can turn their savings into a reliable source of passive…

Read more »