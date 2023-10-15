8.5% dividend yield! A cheap UK stock from the FTSE 100 I’d buy in a SIPP today

Zaven Boyrazian explores the high dividend yields offered by British housebuilders, and highlights one stock he believes could be the best.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

With investor sentiment currently in the gutter, plenty of FTSE companies are now offering impressive dividend yields. This is especially true for the property sector, which has suffered massive valuation cuts as demand for homes dissipates.

However, while rising interest rates are making mortgages increasingly expensive, the long-term trend of needing to house the British population isn’t going anywhere. So is now the time to start buying homebuilder stocks while the industry cycle is at a low point?

In my opinion, yes. Being greedy when others are fearful is how legendary investors like Warren Buffett made their fortunes. And while the short-term can be a volatile experience, capitalising on cheap, high-quality buying opportunities for the long run can be exceptionally lucrative.

Are rising interest rates really a problem?

Just because the unfavourable macroeconomic headwinds are temporary doesn’t mean their effects will be the same. A big chunk of investor concern today is whether companies that have been operating in a near 0% interest rate environment for more than a decade can adapt.

After all, firms reliant on capital-intensive strategies are likely to struggle versus nimble business models now that debt is so much more expensive. And it’s hardly a secret that building thousands of homes every year isn’t exactly cheap.

Yet for homebuilders, such concern may be unwarranted. With house prices reaching record highs last year, cash flows were bountiful. So much so that when looking at Britain’s most prominent builders such as Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon, and Redrow, most have very little-to-no debt on their balance sheets.

Having said that, while debt may not be a major concern for these companies, the secondary effects of rising interest rates are.

As higher mortgages drag down property values, these firms are unable to sell at the same price point as in 2022. And since home construction comes with a lot of fixed costs, profit margins are starting to feel the pinch. This may be why Taylor Wimpey shares are now offering a yield as high as 8.5%, but its sustainability is coming into question.

Focusing on the long run

Forecasts for the British economy are looking increasingly optimistic as inflation continues to cool. However, there’s still no clear consensus as to how long the economic slowdown will last. And while household budgets remain strapped, homebuilders may see their financial performance stumble.

However, as a long-term investor, I’m less concerned about what’s going to happen in 2024, but rather 2034. And that’s why, out of all the FTSE homebuilder stocks, I’m drawn to Taylor Wimpey. The high yield is certainly a bonus, but my bullish stance largely stems from its landbank.

The group has an estimated £62bn of projects in the pipeline, putting it significantly ahead of its competitors. Pairing this with a sturdy-looking balance sheet and a track record of successfully navigating through volatile economic downturns makes me cautiously optimistic.

And that sounds like a solid candidate for my SIPP income portfolio once I have more capital to hand.