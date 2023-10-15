Home » Investing Articles » 8.5% dividend yield! A cheap UK stock from the FTSE 100 I’d buy in a SIPP today

8.5% dividend yield! A cheap UK stock from the FTSE 100 I’d buy in a SIPP today

Zaven Boyrazian explores the high dividend yields offered by British housebuilders, and highlights one stock he believes could be the best.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With investor sentiment currently in the gutter, plenty of FTSE companies are now offering impressive dividend yields. This is especially true for the property sector, which has suffered massive valuation cuts as demand for homes dissipates.

However, while rising interest rates are making mortgages increasingly expensive, the long-term trend of needing to house the British population isn’t going anywhere. So is now the time to start buying homebuilder stocks while the industry cycle is at a low point?

In my opinion, yes. Being greedy when others are fearful is how legendary investors like Warren Buffett made their fortunes. And while the short-term can be a volatile experience, capitalising on cheap, high-quality buying opportunities for the long run can be exceptionally lucrative.

Are rising interest rates really a problem?

Just because the unfavourable macroeconomic headwinds are temporary doesn’t mean their effects will be the same. A big chunk of investor concern today is whether companies that have been operating in a near 0% interest rate environment for more than a decade can adapt.

After all, firms reliant on capital-intensive strategies are likely to struggle versus nimble business models now that debt is so much more expensive. And it’s hardly a secret that building thousands of homes every year isn’t exactly cheap.

Yet for homebuilders, such concern may be unwarranted. With house prices reaching record highs last year, cash flows were bountiful. So much so that when looking at Britain’s most prominent builders such as Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon, and Redrow, most have very little-to-no debt on their balance sheets.

Having said that, while debt may not be a major concern for these companies, the secondary effects of rising interest rates are.

As higher mortgages drag down property values, these firms are unable to sell at the same price point as in 2022. And since home construction comes with a lot of fixed costs, profit margins are starting to feel the pinch. This may be why Taylor Wimpey shares are now offering a yield as high as 8.5%, but its sustainability is coming into question.

Focusing on the long run

Forecasts for the British economy are looking increasingly optimistic as inflation continues to cool. However, there’s still no clear consensus as to how long the economic slowdown will last. And while household budgets remain strapped, homebuilders may see their financial performance stumble.

However, as a long-term investor, I’m less concerned about what’s going to happen in 2024, but rather 2034. And that’s why, out of all the FTSE homebuilder stocks, I’m drawn to Taylor Wimpey. The high yield is certainly a bonus, but my bullish stance largely stems from its landbank.

The group has an estimated £62bn of projects in the pipeline, putting it significantly ahead of its competitors. Pairing this with a sturdy-looking balance sheet and a track record of successfully navigating through volatile economic downturns makes me cautiously optimistic.

And that sounds like a solid candidate for my SIPP income portfolio once I have more capital to hand.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Redrow Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how I use high-yield FTSE 100 shares to build a second income

| Alan Oscroft

There are some great Footsie dividends for earning a second income right now. But not all big yields are equally…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Forget a Cash ISA, here’s why I’d use a Stocks and shares ISA to aim for a million

| Alan Oscroft

A maxed-out Cash ISA could be worth a quarter of a million pounds now. Here's how a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Are ‘safe’ dividend stocks the best long-term investments? Not always

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Dividend Aristocrat stocks are favourites among income investors, but are these companies actually a terrible way of building wealth?

Read more »

White note with '2023' written on, pinned to a yellow background
Investing Articles

How I’d prepare for a stock market crash in October 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This could be the month that the long-feared stock market crash actually happens. But is there really a reason to…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in income stocks to earn £15,000 a year?

| Harvey Jones

My retirement plan is to build a portfolio of top FTSE 100 income stocks. Today's high dividend yields should turbo-charge…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d aim to change that with the Warren Buffett/Charlie Munger method

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Following Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s simple investment strategy could lead to higher long-term returns, even when starting from scratch.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Legal & General shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox is bullish on Legal & General shares. The depressed UK stock offers an index-beating 8.9% and he…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Growth Shares

Should I rush to buy Ocado shares after a 25% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ocado shares have tanked over the last month. Is now a great time to invest in the online supermarket and…

Read more »