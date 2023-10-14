Home » Investing Articles » Legal & General shares have a 9% dividend yield. What’s the catch?

Legal & General shares have a 9% dividend yield. What’s the catch?

Legal & General shares have a 9% dividend yield. So why has the stock only returned an average of 5.3% per year to investors since 2018?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A high dividend yield can be great for investors looking for passive income. But it can also be a sign that the stock market thinks the underlying business isn’t going to be able to maintain its distributions for long. 

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) shares currently come with a 9% dividend.  But with the average total return from the FTSE 100 over the last five years around 3.77%, is this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity or a trap?

History

Legal & General isn’t the only FTSE 100 stock to offer a big dividend – British American Tobacco shares have a similar yield. But unlike the tobacco company, I don’t think LGEN’s business is in terminal decline.

Over the last five years, the company has had a pretty good record when it comes to shareholder distributions. Since 2018, each year’s dividend has been higher than the preceding one. 

In 2021, the difference was pretty marginal – 17.82p up from 17.57p. But I’d argue that this is a responsible move from management at a time when the business was facing an uncertain time.

On average, the dividend per share has increased by around 4.5% annually since 2018. That’s not spectacular, but a stock with a 9% yield doesn’t need huge growth to be a good investment.

Total return

Since 2018, the Legal & General share price has fallen by just over 8%. So if I had invested £1,000 in the stock five years ago, my stake today would have a market value of £918. 

I’d also have received £377 in dividends, though. Adding those in means my total shareholder return would have been £1,295 – an annual return of 5.3%.

This is still a pretty good return. And it’s clearly better than the 3.77% a year the FTSE 100 has returned over the last five years.

In my view, though, this is the thing that investors need to keep their eye on with Legal & General shares. If the share price falls, the total return might be less than the eye-catching dividend yield.

Building wealth vs earning passive income

How much of a problem is this? In my view, it depends on whether someone is looking to own the stock as a source of passive income, or to build wealth

For someone who wants to keep the stock and collect dividends, this arguably isn’t an issue. As long as the company keeps generating enough cash to maintain its distributions, an income investor should do fine.

A dividend investor who has no intention of selling the stock probably shouldn’t worry about what happens to the price. Things are different for someone looking to build wealth, though.

If the stock goes down, this will weigh on the extent to which it contributes to someone’s net worth. As such the likely direction of the company’s share price is something that growth investors should pay attention to.

To me, Legal & General shares look like a classic passive income stock. The company has a great record when it comes to dividends and I think the outlook on this front is good. 

A falling share price goes some way towards offsetting the high dividend yield, though. As a result, I don’t see this as such an obvious buy for investors looking to build wealth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Amazon shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

Amazon shares have returned over 700% for investors over the last 10 years. But only if they managed to avoid…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has a 10.8% dividend yield!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox has recently topped up his position in this FTSE 100 dividend stock that's paying a phenomenal, index-beating…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

The best dirt cheap FTSE shares to buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA today?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is full of blue-chip stocks trading on low valuations right now. I'd consider these five for my…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

This value stock is up 10%. I’d snap it up and hold it for a decade

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is on the hunt for value stocks he can buy today and hold for the times ahead. Here,…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Growth Shares

Nvidia vs Tesla: what’s the best growth stock for my ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia and Tesla have huge investment potential. But Edward Sheldon believes one growth stock is a better buy than the…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Learn the secrets of the UK’s SIPP millionaires

| Alan Oscroft

Don't think it's possible to accumulate a million pounds in a SIPP? Thousands of UK investors have already done exactly…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy these 2 FTSE 250 stocks?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool has been exploring FTSE 250 stocks to add to his portfolio this month. Here, he breaks down two…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Are income stocks in 2023 a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains why 2023 might be a rare chance to build substantial long-term wealth with cheap income stocks capable…

Read more »