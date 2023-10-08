Home » Investing Articles » Stock market rally: how I’d invest £5,000 in British shares today

Stock market rally: how I’d invest £5,000 in British shares today

With the stock market slowly making a comeback, Zaven Boyrazian explores which investment strategy is the best to follow when investing £5k.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It may not seem like it, but the stock market is actually experiencing a bit of a rally. As inflation slowly cools, investor confidence has been steadily returning to the markets, resulting in indices like the FTSE 100 rising by nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

However, even with this positive momentum, there continues to be many top-notch British stocks still seemingly trading at a discount. Therefore, the upward trend may be set to continue.

With that in mind, what is the best way to go about investing £5,000 today?

Finding the right strategy

There are lots of different ways to build wealth using the stock market. That’s the reason why so many investors can have differing opinions on which approach is the ultimate solution.

But in reality, the best strategy depends on the individual. Not everyone has the same financial goal, emotional temperament, or risk tolerance. And, subsequently, entire asset classes suitable for one investor could be absurd for another.

Even those operating on a long-time horizon still have plenty of paths to choose from. For example, is the best way to invest £5k index funds? Or is stock picking the better move?

Generally speaking, for those who have little interest or time to research, analyse, and manage their investments, index funds are most likely the more sensible option. After all, it automates much of the investing journey. However, the main downside is the inability to beat the market.

Returns are locked to the performance of an underlying index. Which, in the case of the FTSE 100, is around 8%a year. That’s nothing to scoff at, but it pales in comparison to some stock pickers like billionaire investor Warren Buffett, achieving nearly 20% a year.

Obviously, replicating Buffett-like returns is no easy feat and comes with significantly more risk. But investing £5k this way could lead to superior wealth much faster.

Managing risk

Regardless of the investment strategy used, risk can’t be completely eliminated. Even the most diversified portfolio, such as an index fund, can be sent into a tailspin, albeit likely less intense than a concentrated one.

But just because risk can’t be avoided doesn’t mean it can’t be managed. Diversification is one method, but pound-cost averaging is another. And this can even lead to superior performance in the long run.

The idea is to spread buying or selling activity over several weeks, or even months, especially during times of heightened market volatility. That way, if prices continue to fall, investors still have the capital to buy more at a better price. And if prices continue to rise, it’s possible to sell more at a higher value.

The bottom line

Personally, I prefer being the master of my own destiny, which makes stock picking my preferred method. This does demand significantly more attention versus a passive index portfolio.

But the potential for superior returns makes it a pursuit worth taking, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

How to aim for £200 additional monthly income with dividend stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to use dividend stocks to potentially earn an extra £200 a month passively within just a…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Will the FTSE 100 crash this October?

| Dr. James Fox

October has been a month of notable stock market declines. So is the FTSE 100 safe at the. moment? Dr…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

One growth stock I just can’t stop buying at £1 in my ISA!

| Ben McPoland

This Fool has been buying one particular stock in his ISA all summer long. Autumn is here and he's still…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

I’ve been buying these UK shares for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes these UK shares are likely to do well in 2024, so he's been buying them for his…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Could I retire at 50 using this strategy for passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

For many investors, passive income is the end goal. Here, Dr James Fox highlights a strategy for wealth accumulation and…

Read more »

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

How to turn a £20k ISA into a second income of £10k a year!

| Charlie Carman

Buying dividend stocks in an ISA can be a good way to earn a second income. Here's how our writer…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Retirement Articles

Small SIPP at 55? I’d make these moves to boost my retirement savings

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a regular savings plan and a proper investment strategy, it’s possible to build up a significant amount of money…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Will the stock market rally or crash 20%?

| Ben McPoland

There are contrasting views on where the stock market could be heading over the next year or two. Here's how…

Read more »