How to target big long-term wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA

There are plenty of common mistakes investors make when building wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here’s how to avoid them.

British investors are exceptionally fortunate to have access to a Stocks and Shares ISA. This special type of investment account protects all profits generated from capital gains and dividends from the grubby fingers of HMRC.

And when a portfolio is left to compound without taxes taking a chunk of capital each year, it can have a profound impact on wealth.

Of course, having access to an investment ISA and using it correctly are two very different things. The stock market is far from risk-free. And tax-free gains are ultimately irrelevant if a portfolio moves in the wrong direction.

With that in mind, let’s explore how to execute a long-term investment strategy to try to build substantial wealth.

Focus on the business, not the stock

In the short term, the movement of shares is driven by mood and momentum. When the market is optimistic, valuations rise. When things take a turn for the worse, prices tumble and may even crash in more extreme cases.

But in the long run, this volatility may be irrelevant since the performance of a stock is ultimately determined by the underlying business.

Don’t forget each share represents a piece of equity in a company. That makes shareholders owners in the underlying firm and therefore have a claim on any profits generated.

So when stock prices begin to drop, a common mistake is to sell as quickly as possible to minimise losses. Instead, investors should be investigating why valuations are falling.

Suppose a fundamental problem has emerged that breaks an investment thesis. In that case, selling, even at a loss, maybe the wiser move. But if the volatility is being created by a short-term hurdle, then this may actually be a buying opportunity.

This concept also works in reverse. If a firm’s valuation is skyrocketing, investors typically start buying more in fear of missing out. But if the strong upward trajectory is being fuelled by unrealistic expectations of future performance, then it could be wise to cash out.

Risk vs reward

Executed poorly, an investment strategy can spectacularly backfire. And investors may be left with far less wealth than when they started.

But taking a patient and disciplined approach can propel a Stocks and Shares ISA to impressive heights. And by employing simple tactics like diversification and pound-cost averaging, it’s possible to keep risk in check at the same time.

Let’s say an investor only manages to match the FTSE 100’s average 8% gains in the long run. That’s still enough to reach millionaire territory within three decades when investing £500 each month in an ISA, not having to worry about taxes.

Meanwhile, this timeline can be significantly shorter for the investors who manage to achieve market-beating returns, even if it’s just by an extra 1%.