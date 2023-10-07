How I’d invest £10,000 in a SIPP to target passive income for life

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is a powerful tool for investors who want to take control of their retirement nest egg. And by leveraging the power of tax relief provided by this type of account, it’s possible to establish a long-term source of substantial passive income.

Over the past year, I began to regularly allocate excess earnings each month into my SIPP. My retirement is still several decades away. But starting as early as possible provides ample time for compounding to do its thing, propelling my retirement wealth to substantial heights. Let’s explore how.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Investing my first £10,000

Since passive income is my long-term goal, I’m only interested in stocks that pay a dividend. This actually coincides nicely with my preferred portfolio construction method of starting off with established mature businesses to build a solid foundation.

Don’t forget dividend shares are typically more stable than growth stocks (although there are always exceptions).

Obviously, securing a high yield right off the bat is desirable. But as history has shown countless times, chunky payouts are ultimately worthless if they can’t be sustained by cash flows. That’s why when selecting my first couple of stocks, the latter is the focus of my search.

Specifically, I’m looking for cash-generative enterprises with the capacity to expand organically. In my experience, it’s these types of companies that have the greatest potential to hike shareholder payouts in the future.

And, subsequently, a modest yield today could become far more substantial in the long run.

Diversification or concentration?

Arguably, the most common piece of investing advice is to diversify. The idea is to spread capital across multiple positions within a portfolio so that if one fails to meet expectations, the negative impact can be offset by the success of others.

On paper, that sounds pretty sensible. And it is, but only when executed correctly. All too often, investors like to diversify for the sake of diversification. Yet, from what I’ve seen, this is a recipe for mediocre performance.

Why? Because investors who are hellbent on trying to gain exposure to different industries as quickly as possible often end up adding sub-par businesses to their portfolios.

There are thousands of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. Yet, probably less than 5% of them have the traits I’m looking for. And discovering these opportunities doesn’t happen overnight.

So far, my SIPP only contains seven businesses operating in five different industries. Obviously, that’s a pretty concentrated portfolio. And while I’m certainly on the hunt for similar or better-quality enterprises to further diversify, it’s not something I’m in a rush to achieve.

After all, it’s far better to own a small collection of top-notch companies than a trolley of average ones. At least, that’s what I think. And given my SIPP has, so far, outpaced the FTSE 100 since its inception, it’s a strategy that appears to be working well.