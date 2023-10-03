Home » Investing Articles » Some FTSE 100 shares are near their highest in a year! Time to buy?

Some FTSE 100 shares are near their highest in a year! Time to buy?

Many FTSE 100 shares are on fire, delivering staggering double- and even triple-digit returns for patient investors. But is there even more room to grow?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite the ongoing economic climate, many FTSE 100 shares are hitting their highest points in the last year.

The UK’s flagship index as a whole is currently sitting near 7,500 points versus 6,800 in October 2022. And while that’s not as high as the 8,000 achieved in February, a very different story emerges when looking at some of its constituents.

Top 10 performing stocks

A roughly 10% jump in index value is certainly nothing to scoff at. But it pales in comparison to the performance of some FTSE 100 shares these past 12 months.

NameIndustry12-Month Return
Rolls-RoyceAerospace & Defence+216%
Marks & SpencerConsumer Staples+131%
CentricaEnergy+114%
B&M European Value RetailConsumer Staples+88%
3i GroupFinancial Services+82%
Hikma PharmaceuticalsHealthcare+69%
Associated British FoodsConsumer Staples+62%
Melrose IndustriesAerospace & Defence+55%
WhitbreadTravel & Leisure+47%
Howden JoineryConstruction Materials+47%

Each of these businesses has achieved impressive double- and triple-digit returns for a variety of reasons:

  • Rolls-Royce appears to have made a stellar comeback from near bankruptcy
  • B&M is proving to be an essential value shopping location as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes household finances
  • Howden Joinery is reaping the tailwind of families being stuck in households longer than anticipated, sparking a desire for kitchen renovations

However, after such impressive growth, is there much room left for them to climb higher?

Too late to buy?

While there are some similarities, most of these businesses are driven by different forces. For example, a global pharmaceuticals giant like Hikma is less likely to be affected by a consumer spending slowdown versus a hotel operator like Whitbread. After all, if someone is sick, medicine is usually last on the chopping block from a household budget.

Therefore, to determine whether the buying opportunity has passed, investors need to carefully investigate each business and try to understand exactly what triggered the recent upward momentum.

Is it just short-term hype? Or is the company successfully stealing market share from competitors? If it’s the latter, then perhaps the recent share price boost is just the tip of the iceberg in the long run.

Having said that, even the most promising business can turn out to be a bad investment if the wrong price is paid. Estimating intrinsic value is a tricky process, even for experienced investors. An alternative is relative valuation, which utilises financial metrics such as the P/E ratio and compares them against industry averages to determine whether a buying opportunity has emerged.

But even if a specific company is now trading at a lofty valuation, that may change. Therefore, if it seems too late to buy a certain stock now, investors may want to keep it on a watchlist in case shares decide to take a tumble later down the line.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Howden Joinery Group Plc and Melrose Industries Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc, B&M European Value, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, and Howden Joinery Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is this the most overvalued stock on the FTSE AIM?

| Dr. James Fox

As investors, we're constantly trying to steer clear of stocks with unattractive valuations. So should I avoid this FTSE AIM…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Best US stocks to consider buying in October

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top US stocks they’d buy in October, which included tech and TASERs...

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

One FTSE 250 stock I’d snap up with its 8% yield!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why she’s bullish on this FTSE 250 stock with favourable trading conditions and an enticing yield on…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Value Shares

Should I rush to buy Tesco shares today?

| John Choong

Tesco is set to reports its H1 results on Wednesday. John Choong lays out what to expect and whether Tesco…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Forget Tesla! Here are my top stocks to buy in October

| Stephen Wright

After a strong 2023, shares in Tesla and the rest of the ‘Magnificent 7’ look expensive. Stephen Wright has other…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d gladly buy in October

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two UK shares have both lost value over the last five years. However, I'd happily buy more for their…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

UK house prices: a once-in-a-decade second income opportunity

| Stephen Wright

With house prices falling at their fastest rates since 2009, Stephen Wright thinks PRS REIT offers investors a once-in-a-decade second…

Read more »

Syringe and vial on blue background
Investing Articles

Scancell shares are on fire! Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scancell shares produced massive gains for investors in September. Are they worth buying today? Edward Sheldon provides his take.

Read more »