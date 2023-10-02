Home » Investing Articles » What are the best shares to buy for a post-inflation world?

What are the best shares to buy for a post-inflation world?

With inflation slowly trending downwards, Zaven Boyrazian explores where the best buying opportunities may be to capitalise on the eventual market recovery.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Finding the best shares to buy in 2023 can be a little tricky. With the ongoing economic instability on most investors’ minds, even some of the most popular stocks seem to be going in circles.

Experienced veterans will know this is fairly normal stock market behaviour. After all, in the short term, prices are driven by mood and momentum, which can create a lot of volatility. But in the long run, valuations are ultimately determined by the quality and success of the underlying businesses.

Despite how things seem on the surface, the British economy is slowly moving in the right direction. CPI inflation in August came in at 6.7% versus 11.1% in October 2022. And the Bank of England has finally hit the pause button on interest rates after hiking them 14 times in a row.

While the dust hasn’t settled, a question that’s starting to pop up is which companies are set to thrive in the aftermath of this economic storm? So let’s take a look at the potential opportunities available in 2023.

Battered but not bruised

In my experience, some of the best shares to buy during stock market turmoil are often the ones everyone else has been selling. Most investors, including professionals, are hellbent on avoiding losing money. That may sound sensible at first, but this fear of loss leads to some pretty dumb decision-making, especially during times of volatility.

In some cases, a rapid sell-off of shares could be well justified. For example, an overleveraged firm struggling to keep up with interest payments is likely a sinking ship. Similarly, if a company’s technology has just been made obsolete by a competitor, a sudden nosedive in valuation makes sense.

However, suppose investors start to panic about short-term supply chain challenges, or another temporary disruption to operations? In that case, it may be worth taking a closer look.

One sector that seems to fall into this category in 2023 is real estate. There’s no denying that property prices are tumbling in the face of higher mortgage rates. However, the cyclicality of this market isn’t exactly a secret. And looking at the commercial real estate sector, plenty of REITs have been sold off despite occupancy, rental cash flow, and dividends all rising in some instances.

Keeping risk in check

Real estate is obviously not the only industry that holds opportunities. There are plenty of other sectors like industrials, e-commerce, and even technology that have potential bargains today.

However, just because a stock looks cheap, that doesn’t mean chunky returns are guaranteed.

Value investing can demand tremendous patience. And it can take months or even years before a stock starts to reflect its intrinsic value. That’s a lot of time for an investor to doubt their analysis. But even if they’re initially correct, another threat might emerge in the meantime, which could invalidate their original investment thesis.

By deploying tactics like diversification and pound-cost-averaging, such risks can be mitigated. And when inflation finally falls back to its ideal range of 2-3%, high-quality, undervalued shares are likely to be some of the best performers.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

Why I’m convinced this dividend stock is the best 5%-yielder on the FTSE 100

| James Beard

With an above-average yield of 5.6% and monopoly status in its primary markets, what's not to like about this FTSE…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How to invest £10,000 in the FTSE 100 today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains two proven strategies that can be used to start investing in the FTSE 100, and how to…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Its share price is up 1,980% in 10 years, so how do I find the next Tesla?

| Ben McPoland

The surging Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price has made investors a fortune over the last decade. Our writer wonders where the…

Read more »

Grey Number 4 Stencil on Yellow Concrete Wall
Investing Articles

4 stocks below £10 with huge passive income potential

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals four ideas from the finance and property sectors that offer specific opportunities for passive income generation.

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

Is this 20.8% dividend yield for real?

| Dr. James Fox

Steppe Cement currently offers investors a whopping 20.8% dividend yield. That's phenomenally large, but is it sustainable? Let's explore.

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

3 unmissable high-yield stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr. James Fox presents his top high-yield stocks, carefully chosen for their potential to excel and serve as a reliable…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

A second income of £8k a year for £250 a month? Here’s how!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can get set up for dividends in Q4 with the aim of making a chunky…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Will the BT share price recover?

| Dr. James Fox

The BT share price is one of the most watched on the FTSE 100. However, it's been on a steep…

Read more »