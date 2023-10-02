Home » Investing Articles » As many FTSE 100 shares struggle, here’s one soaring stock to consider buying!

As many FTSE 100 shares struggle, here’s one soaring stock to consider buying!

Despite the collective struggles of many FTSE 100 shares in recent times, one has managed to perform well. Our writer shares the details.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Macroeconomic volatility has caused havoc with many FTSE 100 shares. Some look like opportunities whereas others I would avoid like the plague.

One stock on the UK’s premier index I believe investors should consider buying is Diploma (LSE: DPLM). Here’s why.

Diploma shares soar as FTSE 100 shares struggle

Diploma may not be a household name and it is one of the newer incumbents of the FTSE 100 after its recent impressive performance. It supplies specialized industrial technical products and services to a number of sectors. It operates in three core segments. These are controls, seals, and life sciences.

As I write, Diploma shares are trading for 2,936p. At this time last year, they were trading for 2,358p, which is a 24% increase over a 12-month period. Over three years, they’re up 32% and over five years, the shares are up 112%. There aren’t many FTSE 100 shares I can identify that have experienced such a positive upward trajectory during that time.

The bull and bear case

I believe Diploma shares have been on a great run in recent years due to the company’s impressive performance. For example, revenue has increased by 46% and 28% respectively in the past two years. In addition to this, it has also recorded gross profit growth. Current full-year results are due soon and I’m eager to take a look and see how the business has fared in the past 12 months.

Diploma’s impressive performance and run is down to organic and acquisition-led growth. I’m a fan of acquisitions, and Diploma has done well choosing the right businesses, at the right time to enhance offering and market presence, on the surface of things. Conversely, this is a risk, as not all acquisitions work out. When they don’t, it can be costly to dispose of an asset which can negatively impact a balance sheet, investor sentiment, and returns. To date, Diploma looks like it is acquiring well.

Moving on to returns, Diploma shares would boost my passive income and currently offers a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is lower than the index average and I must admit there are lots of FTSE 100 shares out there with higher yields. However, I’m more interested in consistent, stable dividends from a business with a good balance sheet, track record of growth, and further growth aspirations. Diploma ticks these boxes but I do understand dividends are never guaranteed.

Finally, another risk of note for Diploma is that its shares are trading close to all-time highs. I understand the concept of buying quality stocks at a fair price, but when a share is reaching highs, there’s always a chance that any issues could cause them to pull back.

Final thoughts

Another bullish trait that I think investors should remember when considering buying the shares is that due to the niche markets Diploma operates in, there’s less potential for competitors to come in and easily disrupt its market position as well as its wide reach.

Diploma has been on a great run recently and there’s no telling where the shares could go from here. Excellent recent performance and what looks like a great strategy have benefited the business, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d gladly buy in October

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two UK shares have both lost value over the last five years. However, I'd happily buy more for their…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

UK house prices: a once-in-a-decade second income opportunity

| Stephen Wright

With house prices falling at their fastest rates since 2009, Stephen Wright thinks PRS REIT offers investors a once-in-a-decade second…

Read more »

Syringe and vial on blue background
Investing Articles

Scancell shares are on fire! Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scancell shares produced massive gains for investors in September. Are they worth buying today? Edward Sheldon provides his take.

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

2 top value stocks I’d buy in October to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm hoping to have some extra cash to invest in UK value stocks this month. And the following top shares…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

I’d regret not buying this once-in-a-generation level of high-yield passive income!

| Ben McPoland

The income on offer from some high-yield dividend shares in the UK today is an opportunity that I just can't…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Should I rush to buy Tesco shares today?

| John Choong

Tesco is set to reports its H1 results on Wednesday. John Choong lays out what to expect and whether Tesco…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Dividend Shares

Why BP shares rose 9% in September

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares are in a strong upward trend right now and are delivering strong gains for investors. Here, Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s my £5-a-day passive income plan!

| Charlie Keough

By sacrificing just £5 a day, this Fool is confident he could build streams of passive income to serve him…

Read more »