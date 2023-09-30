Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest for the great 2024 stock market rally

Here’s how I’d invest for the great 2024 stock market rally

Is a stock market rally coming, or a new crash? Some top investors are betting on share prices falling. But who cares what they think?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What’s that you say, there might not be a 2024 stock market rally? How does anyone expect to get rich thinking like that?

Seriously, I don’t know if we’ll see a rally next year, but here’s the thing. If, every year, I predict the FTSE will rise next year, I’ll be right a lot more often than wrong. That’s just historical statistics.

And I think I’ll boost my chances by making my call in a year when UK stocks are in the dumps. Like this year, right now.

Cheap Footsie

I mean, the FTSE 100 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is only about 10.5 (depending on who we ask). That’s a fair bit below its long-term average of around 14 to 15.

And analysts expect top-tier UK shares to pay out a record amount in dividends in 2024. FTSE 100 ordinary dividends could smash through £90bn, if they’re right.

When it comes to earnings growth, they reckon the financial sector will lead the way. You know, the depressed financial sector that has Lloyds Banking Group on a P/E of only 6.3, and Barclays on just 5.0.

Rally in 2024?

Don’t think there’ll be a rally next year? I don’t see how there can’t be.

Well, to be fair, I have been wrong before. And I guess we could suffer from the effects of inflation and high interest rates for some time yet.

Even when those start to fall significantly, there could still be quite a lag before consumer spending gets back on track, economic growth resumes, and share prices head on up again.

So, if the UK stock market doesn’t climb in 2024, I’ll make another prediction this time next year.

Being upbeat

But, the real point is that share prices tend to rise over the long term. They’ve been doing it in the UK for well over a century now.

So it makes sense to invest as if the stock market will rise next year, doesn’t it? If, instead, we invest as if we’re heading for a crash… we’ll get it wrong a lot more often that right.

And we could end up in retirement, lying on a lumpy bed stuffed with a bit of cash and a few gold coins, while watching all our friends enjoying the fruits of their burgeoning Stocks and Shares ISAs.

One strategy

I don’t have different strategies for a stock market rally or a stock market crash anyway. I like to buy top FTSE 100 companies that generate lots of cash over the years, and pay me good dividends.

So I buy based on dividend yields, cover by earnings, and stock valuation measures. There’s nothing in my strategy about price charts, or which direction the stock market is moving.

FTSE where?

FTSE 100 heading for 8,000 points? I don’t care if it’s eight points, or eight million points. All that matters to me is the valuation of my shares.

And if there’s a stock market rally coming, I want to buy as many as I can, cheaply, before it gets here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

A second income of £300 a month for just £25 a week? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Building a second income from dividend shares need not be complicated -- or very expensive. Our writer explains some of…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to transform an empty ISA into a £7,000 second income!

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for a second income. Here, Dr James Fox explains why regular savings and discipline are the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How to start building passive income with just £10 a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

A common investing goal is to generate passive income. Zaven Boyrazian explains one proven method, investing in dividend-paying stocks.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d use a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA to target passive income of £1,800 in 2024

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he could use a Stocks and Shares ISA to try and target over £1,800 in annual…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

When will the Rolls-Royce share price hit £3?

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price has seen the strongest growth on the FTSE 100 over the past year. Will it extend…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into Lloyds shares 2 years ago here’s how much I’d have today!

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares, once the darlings of the FTSE 100, have traded sideways in recent years. Dr James Fox details his…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

8 stocks that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use the Warren Buffett method to target lifetime passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett follows the age-old value investing approach. And I say it's still the best way for long-term investors to…

Read more »