Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in Legal & General shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have today

If I’d invested £1,000 in Legal & General shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have today

Dr James Fox believes Legal & General shares are oversold, offering more than the well-covered 8.7%, index-beating, dividend yield.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) shares are down 6.5% over 12 months. So if I’d invested £1,000 in the insurance giant a year ago, today I’d have around £935, plus dividends.

Fortunately for me, buying a year ago I’d have locked in a dividend yield of around 8%. As such, I would have received £80 in dividends.

All in all, my total returns for the year would be 1.5%, or £15. That’s clearly not great. However, it’s not stopping from buying the stock now. Personally, I believe Legal & General is one of the most compelling picks on the FTSE 100.

However today, I’m focusing on one major tailwind.

Bulk purchase annuity

The bulk purchase annuity (BPA) market is a growing one in the UK. BPAs are insurance contracts that allow pension schemes to transfer the liability for their members’ future pension payments to an insurance company. These schemes can help pension providers to reduce risk and to improve financial security.

L&G is among the leading providers of BPAs in the UK. In 2022, it took top spot with the highest buy-in and buy-out volumes with £7.2bn (26% market share).

The insurer also oversaw the two largest deals of the year — two buy-ins totalling £4.3bn with the British Steel Pension Scheme. Over the long run, Legal & General is understood to have around 30% of the market.

That market has expanded significantly in recent years, surging from £10bn in 2016 to over £50bn in 2022. BPAs could turn it into a £100bn market by 2030.

Moreover, industry data highlights that transaction sizes have been growing, rising from an average of £100m in 2016 to over £500m in 2022.

To date, the blue-chip insurer has executed over £100bn in BPA transactions since 2016 and maintains a dedicated team of over 100 specialists focused on the annuity market.

More growth to come

BPAs offer advantages to both pension schemes and insurance companies. They help the former reduce risk, enhance financial security, and release capital for other needs. For insurance companies, BPAs provide a stable, long-term income source and contribute to portfolio diversification.

As such, the BPA market is poised for continued growth. To date, only 15% of the UK’s defined benefit programmes have been transferred to insurance providers. Moreover, with mounting pressure on pension schemes to mitigate risk and bolster financial security, it’s likely we’ll see more demand.

More than dividends

Legal & General has an 8.7% dividend yield which was covered two times by earnings in 2022. But, as I’ve aimed to prove, this insurer offers more than just dividends.

Despite recent poor performance within the LGIM — investment management — business, I’ve been increasing my position in the stock. But I know that if interest rates remain high, this part of the group could continue to struggle.

I’m expecting to see further revenue growth in the coming years which, in turn, should positively influence share price growth and allow for more dividend expansion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has position in Legal & General. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

Why I’m convinced this dividend stock is the best 8% yielder on the FTSE 100

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer explains why this high-yield dividend stock, with a solid track record and healthy finances, is right at the…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

2023 stock market crash: a once-in-a-decade chance to buy cheap UK shares?

| Matthew Dumigan

By being greedy when others are fearful, our writer explains why a potential stock market crash could be an ideal…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I’d buy 6,000 shares of this FTSE 100 stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| Paul Summers

A FTSE 100 stock offering a 9% yield is often a warning sign. But this company has been an excellent…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

At 44p, are Lloyds shares the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| Matthew Dumigan

While Lloyds shares have long been plagued by volatility, our writer explores whether they could be among the best FTSE…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

The simple reason the FTSE 100 will rise!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 has been trading sideways for a while. In other words, it has delivered very little in the…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

3 alternatives as the Tesla share price surges

| Dr. James Fox

The Tesla share price has surged 128% in 2023. So if I've missed the bull run, can I find undervalued…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA today for passive income

| Paul Summers

Dividend investing within a Stocks and Shares ISA works best when income is consistent and rising. Our writer thinks these…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

5 dirt cheap shares to buy before the stock market recovers?

| Alan Oscroft

2023 has been tough in many ways. But this might be one of the best times for buying cheap shares…

Read more »