Forget Bitcoin! I’d buy these dividend shares for a lucrative passive income stream

This Fool would bypass the high-risk world of cryptocurrencies to lock in eye-catching yields on dividend shares right now.

Dividend shares have helped turn Warren Buffett into one of the richest people ever. He has used the constant streams of income, rising over decades, to buy additional cheap shares that pay even more dividends. The whole process has snowballed into a colossal income-generating portfolio.

Let’s be real though. We can’t all expect to become billionaires, or even multi-millionaires. But as investors we can study what the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ did (or didn’t do) and learn from it.

And one noticeable thing Buffett has never done is speculate in cryptocurrencies. I’d say it’s debatable whether Bitcoin is even a currency, given that recent data shows almost no one uses it for the purpose of paying for things.

But what is not up for debate is whether Bitcoin throws off any cash. It doesn’t. Therefore, it’s never going to pay me any passive income (although its value could still rise and repay me handsomely).

For that, I’d turn to dividend shares, specifically high-yield ones trading on the FTSE 100.

A paradise for income seekers

But why the UK’s blue-chip index? Well, on the Footsie right now there are what I consider world-class companies offering yields between 6% and 9%.

One is Lloyds Banking Group, whose roots stretch back to 1695. The lender reported a jump in half-year profits to almost £3.9bn. At 45p per share, the stock offers a forward-looking dividend yield of about 7% for 2024. In 2025, it’s forecast to hit 7.9%.

Another would be insurer Legal & General, with its history stretching back to 1836. It reported a half-year operating profit of £941m, while its Solvency II coverage ratio rose from 212% to 230%. At 228p per share, the forward dividend yield for 2024 is a lip-smacking 9.3%.

A second insurer I like the look of right now is Aviva. Its full-year payout for next year is projected to grow to around 34.4p per share, resulting in a massive 8.5% yield.

So despite financial stocks occasionally displaying above-average volatility, I’d add these to my income portfolio today if I had spare cash to invest.

Keeping things diversified

Now, while I think the shares above offer fantastic value, I wouldn’t load up on just these. After all, dividends do get cut occasionally, which makes diversification crucial.

Assuming I’ve built a diverse portfolio though, how much passive income could I receive? Well, that would naturally depend on how much I invest and what returns I generate.

If I were to invest £10k and use my dividends to buy more shares, then I’d end up with about £25,180 after 12 years. That’s assuming an average 8% annual return, which is entirely possible from FTSE 100 shares, as we’ve seen. From this figure, I could hope to generate £2,014 a year in passive income.

However, if I committed to investing a further £500 a month, the end result would be transformative. That 12-year figure would now be £143,219 (excluding any dealing charges along the way). And I could hope to earn £11,457 in passive income, again with an 8% yield.

But why stop at 12 years? I mean, Buffett has been investing for well over half a century. If I keep going for 35 years, my portfolio could reach £1.2m, allowing me to enjoy a truly life-altering passive income stream.