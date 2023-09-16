Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £1k in UK shares right now

How I’d invest £1k in UK shares right now

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to avoid novice mistakes when investing a £1,000 lump sum in UK shares in a volatile stock market.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The volatile state of the stock market can make buying UK shares a daunting task. After all, there’s nothing more frustrating than seeing the price of a stock drop after completing a purchase. And fearful investors often make rash decisions to try and minimise losses that can backfire spectacularly.

So how can I avoid such mistakes if I were looking to invest a £1,000 lump sum today? Let’s take a closer look.

Loss aversion is a trap

In the short term, the stock market can be pretty chaotic. Shares seemingly move in random directions. And when investor nerves are on the rise, sudden downward shifts can emerge out of nowhere.

For novice investors, this is the perfect breeding ground for panic and despair. And after watching a stock drop by 5% or even 10% in a single day, there’s a strong urge to hit the ‘sell’ button as quickly as possible to minimise any potential losses.

Loss aversion is a powerful emotional response that’s pretty difficult to ignore. I was certainly guilty of panic selling near the start of my investment journey. And when things seemingly fall apart, it can easily look like a smart move. But all too often, time would prove selling early to be a grave error.

Volatility is a natural part of the investing process. Investors, especially those pursuing growth stocks, must get used to ignoring short-term fluctuations and focusing on the underlying business.

In the long run, it’s the latter that drives stock prices. And with over a decade of experience, I now know that volatility, while frustrating, is the perfect time to find fantastic opportunities.

Don’t be an ostrich

Volatility isn’t a reason to panic. But that doesn’t mean I can simply stick my head in the sand. If investors are busy selling a stock, I need to figure out why. It could just be unjustified panic-seling. But panic is usually triggered by uncertainty surrounding a company’s financials or operations.

The question is whether this problem is a short-term issue or whether the firm has become fundamentally compromised. If it’s the latter, then my investment thesis may have become invalidated, and action may be necessary.

However, suppose everyone is getting their knickers in a twist for an issue that can easily be resolved within a few months, or even quarters? In that case, an opportunity may have just emerged for me to increase my investment at an even better price.

Investing £1,000 in 2023

With all that said, the best way to invest a lump sum today is the same way I would invest, regardless of volatility. In my opinion, investors should spend time finding the best British businesses on the London Stock Exchange and focus on the long run.

The research process can take time. And even high-quality stocks can still fall prey to rapid price fluctuations. But for those who take a disciplined approach, even a volatile stock market can help build tremendous long-term wealth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Should I put £20,000 in these FTSE 250 stocks for a £4,992 annual second income?

| Alan Oscroft

Why do most investors go for the FTSE 100 when they look to build a second income? I might move…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 into Rolls-Royce shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares are the FTSE 100's big success story over the past 12 months. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Why and how I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA ASAP!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing £20k with a Stocks and Shares ISA could be a lucrative long-term move for patient investors, especially with indirect…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy dirt cheap shares now to capitalise on the stock market recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money in low-priced shares today could produce far greater returns in the long run, thanks to a recovering stock…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Can RC365 shares recover to 180p? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

RC365 shares given back the vast majority of their gains since hitting 180p in July. Dr James Fox takes a…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £180 each month to target a £10,800 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

British stocks can be an excellent source of passive income in the long run, even when using a simple index…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

£20k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to transform that into a £16k second income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details a time-tested strategy for turning savings into a second income, and notes some of his top…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

8 stocks that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »