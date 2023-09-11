Home » Investing Articles » Stock market depression: a once-in-a-decade chance to get richer

Stock market depression: a once-in-a-decade chance to get richer

The stock market has an impressive way of getting back on track. So what should investors make of the depressed FTSE 100 today?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We haven’t experienced a stock market correction in the technical sense in recent months, but it’s clear for everyone to see, the FTSE 100 is underperforming.

In fact, over five years, the FTSE 100 is up just 2%. It’s among the worst performing major indexes worldwide.

The UK stock market

There are many negative pressures taking their toll on the lead index. These include:

  1. Rising interest rates (part 1). As interest rates rise, capital is often reallocated is cash and debt. These asset classes offer stronger returns when interest rates are higher
  2. Rising interest rates (part 2). Higher interest rates can increase borrowing costs for businesses. It also dampens investment activities and increase servicing costs
  3. Ukraine conflict. The ongoing war has introduced uncertainty and volatility into the global economy, affecting stock markets. Investors are concerned about the potential consequences on economic growth and stability
  4. Weak economic indicators. Recent economic data from both the US and Europe has displayed signs of weakness, further contributing to the decline in stock prices
  5. Raised commodity prices. Prices of commodities like oil and gas remain high, placing additional pressure on businesses
  6. Self-fulfilling prophecy. Investors don’t want to put their money in underperforming markets. The index, despite attractive valuations, continues to perform worse than the S&P 500.
Created at TradingView

The above chart highlights the relative performance of the FTSE 100 over five years. Only the FTSE 250 has performed worse over the time period.

Investing in depressed markets

Investing in tricky times, a strategy favoured by renowned investor Warren Buffett, involves seizing opportunities when stock prices are undervalued due to market pessimism.

During market downturns, quality companies can often be found trading at a discount to their intrinsic value, making them attractive prospects for value-oriented investors.

Buffett’s approach to depressed markets emphasises patience and a long-term outlook. Instead of succumbing to short-term market volatility and emotional reactions, investors following his lead focus on the fundamentals of the businesses they invest in.

Market-beating returns

By identifying financially strong companies with competitive advantages and enduring appeal, and holding onto these over time, investors can potentially reap substantial rewards when market sentiment eventually improves.

Buffett’s successful track record underscores the effectiveness of this strategy, demonstrating that investing with a rational and disciplined approach in depressed markets can lead to long-term wealth accumulation. It’s not a risk-free strategy, but it does work.

It’s important to remember that historically, markets have eventually rebounded. For instance, after the 2008 financial crisis, the FTSE 100 dropped to about 3,500 points. By 2021, it had surpassed 7,000 points, nearly doubling.

This means investors who bought during the downturns benefited from substantial growth when the market recovered.

Market-beating returns can be achieved by seizing opportunities in depressed markets, as they tend to be temporary setbacks. By buying low and holding quality investments patiently, investors have the potential to benefit from significant gains when market sentiment improves and stock prices rise.

This is how investors could get richer!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 index: here are my 3 predictions for 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

2024 is set to be an interesting year for the FTSE 100. Zaven Boyrazian shares his three predictions for the…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to get richer?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With the FTSE 250 fluctuating a lot, does the UK’s flagship growth-focused index contain terrific long-term bargains for investors?

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

How I’m using cheap shares to capitalise on the stock market recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying cheap shares today could propel an investment portfolio to new heights in the long run as the stock market…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

I’d take advantage of this once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity!

| Charlie Keough

With UK stocks looking cheap, this Fool sees now as the perfect opportunity for investors to build passive income. Here's…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

At 223p, are Rolls-Royce shares a slam-dunk buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares have nearly tripled in a year, but even after this explosive growth, is the stock still dirt cheap?…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Forget RC365 shares! I’d rather buy this rocketing penny stock

| Paul Summers

As our writer feared, RC365 shares have plunged in value in a matter of weeks. And he thinks there are…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn an empty Stocks & Shares ISA into £80k a year

| Dr. James Fox

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a great way to build a portfolio that generates plenty of passive income…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Buying 385 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend stock could give me a second income of £1k a year

| Harvey Jones

It is possible to get a second income of almost 10% a year from top FTSE 100 income stocks. Here's…

Read more »