Forget gold, crypto, and buy-to-let. Here’s how Warren Buffett got rich!

Dr James Fox explains how Warren Buffett’s teachings can help investors build wealth over the long term and, hopefully, get rich.

Image source: Getty Images

Warren Buffett is among the most successful investors of all time. The so-called Oracle of Omaha has amassed a fortune worth in excess of $100bn. Let’s face it, I’m never going to achieve that, but I can use his teachings to elevate my portfolio.

Sticking with stocks

There are several compelling reasons as to why investors might prefer following Buffett’s value and quality investment strategy over alternative options like gold, cryptocurrencies, or becoming a landlord.

Buffett’s approach emphasises investing in well-established companies with strong fundamentals and competitive advantages, which historically have shown resilience in various economic conditions.

Following Buffett’s strategy involves a long-term perspective and disciplined approach to investing. This aligns with the principles of wealth-building through compounding and patient capital allocation.

By contrast, while speculative assets like cryptocurrencies can offer quick wins, they’re highly unpredictable. Meanwhile, although buy-to-let investing has been good to generations of Britons, it requires substantial upfront capital and may involve management complexities.

Therefore, opting for Buffett’s investment strategy can offer investors more stable and time-tested path towards building wealth. It’s also true to investing in stocks has very few barriers to entry.

Back to fundamentals

Buffett is renowned for his value investing strategy, which revolves around selecting stocks that are priced below their intrinsic or book value.

This strategy seeks to identify a security’s margin of safety, a concept Buffett often applies with a margin of safety target of up to 50%.

The foundation of value investing rests on a combination of common sense and fundamental analysis.

There are many ways to value a company. Simple methods including use metrics such as the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

However, the P/E often lacks depth. As such, I can look to combine it with metrics such as the enterprise value (EV) with the EV-to-EBITDA providing a more comprehensive view of a company’s value.

Another approach is the discounted cash flow model, which forecasts a company’s future cash flow, factoring in the ‘time value’ of money, as money today is more valuable than money in the future due to its potential for investment.

Collectively, undertaking this fundamental analysis should give me an idea as to whether the stock in question is good value, or not.

It won’t happen overnight

Buffett didn’t get rich overnight. The Berkshire Hathaway chief built 99% of his wealth after the age of 50, and that matches up with his long-term approach.

Value investing emphasises buying undervalued assets and holding them for an extended period to realise their true worth.

This patient approach allows investments to weather short-term market fluctuations and provides the opportunity for compounding gains over time, potentially leading to substantial returns.

Secondly, a long-term perspective reduces the impact of emotional decision-making driven by market volatility.

By focusing on the underlying value of assets and their potential for growth, investors can avoid the pitfalls of trying to time the market and reduce transaction costs associated with frequent buying and selling.

This disciplined approach not only increases the probability of making sound investment decisions but also contributes to greater financial stability and wealth accumulation in the long run.

Of course, there’s no guarantee I won’t lose money. Investing doesn’t work like that. But this is how Buffett became one of the richest people in the world.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

