Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 1,740 shares of this FTSE 100 monopoly stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

I’d buy 1,740 shares of this FTSE 100 monopoly stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

This Footsie stock has a tremendous record of paying out rising passive income. Here’s why I would invest in the shares today.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There aren’t many stocks about that can be considered to have ‘monopoly’ status. But National Grid (LSE: NG.) is one such stock. As the owner of the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, it’s considered a ‘natural monopoly’. 

Here’s why I’d invest in the shares for passive income.

Steady away

The first thing to point out is that National Grid is regulated by Ofgem, the energy regulator. This government authority caps the amount the company can earn from charging suppliers for using its network.

This is a bit of a double-edged sword for investors. On the one hand, the payout rises slowly but steadily, averaging 3.84% a year since 2018. This isn’t ideal when inflation is running at much higher levels than that.

However, on the other hand, the utility giant’s cash flows are reliable and stable. This supports those steady dividend increases, even during times of economic uncertainty. Hence why National Grid is considered a defensive stock, with its service in permanent demand.

This stability is reflected in the share price, too, which has glided 23.6% higher over the past five years.

Passive income

This year (FY 2024), the utility company is expected to pay out 57.7p per share. That gives the stock a forward-looking dividend yield of 5.8%.

That means I’d need 1,740 shares to aim for £1,000 a year in passive income. Those would cost me around £17,250.

Admittedly, that is a sizeable sum of money. But I feel the firm’s stable earnings and excellent dividend track record make this an excellent candidate for passive income generation.

A portfolio pivot

Now, despite its steady core business, National Grid is actually undergoing major change. Last year, it agreed to sell a 60% equity interest in its UK gas transmission and metering business to a consortium of infrastructure investors. This year, it sold a further 20% stake to the same investors.

These sales form part of National Grid’s pivot towards electricity. And they follow its £7.8bn acquisition last year of Western Power Distribution (WPD), the UK’s largest electricity distribution business.

The company has set out four main reasons for these transactions:

  • Increase the proportion of portfolio assets in electricity from 60% to around 70%
  • Enhance its central role in the delivery of the UK’s net zero targets
  • Underpin 6% to 8% long-term asset growth
  • Maintain a strong balance sheet to keep its investment-grade credit rating and support a sustainable dividend policy

Heavy investment for the future

This last point about the balance sheet is worth highlighting. That’s because decarbonising the UK’s energy transmission infrastructure is an extremely costly undertaking. Indeed, its capital expenditure has nearly doubled since 2017.

Worryingly, the firm’s net debt has gone from £23.6bn in 2018 to over £40bn today. If that continues to creep up, with the associated costs of servicing it, the growth of the dividend could ultimately come under threat.

Nevertheless, I value the predictability here. Demand for energy, particularly as more electric vehicles need charging, is likely to increase. So, while no payout is guaranteed, I think this stock offers one of the ‘safer’ dividends I’m likely to find.

If I were building a passive income portfolio today, I’d include National Grid shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in National Grid Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

£10k in an ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a regular savings plan, a sound investment strategy, and a long-term mindset, it’s possible to build up a huge…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Can I turn an empty Stocks and Shares ISA into a million pounds?

| Alan Oscroft

How quickly could we build up a million pounds in a Stocks and Shares ISA? It might come a lot…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

£25k in savings? How I’d aim to transform that into an annual £10k second income!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love a second income. Whether we put that towards bills or holidays, it could certainly make life easier.…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares the best buy for the next FTSE 100 surge?

| Alan Oscroft

I think many top Footsie shares are undervalued. But after this year's big gains, might Rolls-Royce shares still be among…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

How to aim for a £1k monthly dividend income using the Warren Buffett method

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By following Warren Buffett, investors can potentially start generating a decent passive income from stocks, even on a modest salary.

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are falling and dividends are rising! Time to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Lloyds shares have disappointed investors for years, even with dividends. But is that all about to change? Zaven Boyrazian investigates.

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Down heavily this summer, is the abrdn share price cheap? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

The abrdn share price collapsed this summer, falling 27% over the past three months. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to transform £5 a day into £17.5k of annual passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Passive income is the holy grail for many investors and by using tax-free wrappers, it's easier to achieve than most…

Read more »