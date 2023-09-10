Home » Investing Articles » A 10.6% dividend yield from a FTSE 100 stock with a P/E of 2! Should I buy?

A 10.6% dividend yield from a FTSE 100 stock with a P/E of 2! Should I buy?

This telecommunications giant currently offers the biggest dividend yield in the FTSE 100! But can the double-digit payout be sustained?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Like many indices, the FTSE 100 has been dragged down in recent months, pushing the average dividend yield upwards. But one stock that seems to be an extreme example of this is Vodafone (LSE:VOD). The telecommunications giant now offers the largest shareholder payout versus any other constituent in the UK’s flagship index. And following a 35% drop in market-cap in the past year, the P/E ratio is now just 2.0!

Needless to say, that looks dirt cheap. So is this a tremendous opportunity to start building a position? Or is there a good reason why the stock has been sold off? Let’s investigate.

Bigger isn’t always better

Vodafone is one of the biggest telecom companies in the UK and possibly even in the world. It’s made massive investments in Europe and has even begun penetrating the African markets as a digital payment provider through its massively popular M-PESA platform.

There’s no denying that the scale of its operations is impressive. But the cost of this expansion wasn’t cheap. And Vodafone has consequently racked up a lot of debt over the years.

This wasn’t much of a problem in the past since interest rates were so low. But now they’re on the rise, the pressure is also rising. And while its African operations are delivering solid growth, the same can’t be said about its core European markets like Germany. In fact, for a while, sales and earnings have been shrinking, understandably spooking investors.

Potential for a comeback?

The problems at Vodafone have been present for several years but were largely masked by low interest rates. Now that’s no longer the case, some drastic action is needed. So it’s encouraging to see management making such moves. Starting with the appointment of a new CEO, Margherita Della Valle.

Della Valle has been with the firm since 1994, working her way up the ranks with plenty of experience in the C-Suite as a CFO. Looking at her strategy, all eyes are on Germany, securing new contracts and streamlining operations to restart growth and stabilise profitability.

Job cuts have already been announced, with more on the way, as well as signing a new deal with 1&1 Moblifunk. So there are some early signs of progress. But with Vodafone’s problems deeply rooted throughout the entire organisation, it will take time to reflect these benefits in the financial results.

To buy or not to buy?

Della Valle’s turnaround strategy sounds viable to me. But it’s not the first time that Vodafone has tried to right the ship. And without a track record to back it up, I’m reluctant to give this dividend stock the benefit of the doubt.

Therefore, I’m not tempted to add any shares to my income portfolio today, even with the impressive yield. However, it’s definitely a story I’ll be watching closely moving forward.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

£10k in an ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a regular savings plan, a sound investment strategy, and a long-term mindset, it’s possible to build up a huge…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 1,740 shares of this FTSE 100 monopoly stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This Footsie stock has a tremendous record of paying out rising passive income. Here's why I would invest in the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Can I turn an empty Stocks and Shares ISA into a million pounds?

| Alan Oscroft

How quickly could we build up a million pounds in a Stocks and Shares ISA? It might come a lot…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

£25k in savings? How I’d aim to transform that into an annual £10k second income!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love a second income. Whether we put that towards bills or holidays, it could certainly make life easier.…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares the best buy for the next FTSE 100 surge?

| Alan Oscroft

I think many top Footsie shares are undervalued. But after this year's big gains, might Rolls-Royce shares still be among…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

How to aim for a £1k monthly dividend income using the Warren Buffett method

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By following Warren Buffett, investors can potentially start generating a decent passive income from stocks, even on a modest salary.

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are falling and dividends are rising! Time to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Lloyds shares have disappointed investors for years, even with dividends. But is that all about to change? Zaven Boyrazian investigates.

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Down heavily this summer, is the abrdn share price cheap? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

The abrdn share price collapsed this summer, falling 27% over the past three months. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »