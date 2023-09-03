Home » Investing Articles » Are Lloyds shares the greatest bargain on the FTSE 100?

Are Lloyds shares the greatest bargain on the FTSE 100?

The price of Lloyds shares has fallen 9% since the beginning of the year. Does this mean a bargain buying opportunity for FTSE 100 fans?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Having fallen steadily since early February, the Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price now offers exceptional value for money. At least it does according to the City’s profits and dividend forecasts.

At 42.1p per share, Lloyds shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.5 times for 2023. This is well below the FTSE 100 average of 14 times, and built on broker expectations that annual earnings will rise 4%.

There’s also a huge difference between the dividend yields of the Footsie and what the Black Horse Bank offers. At 6.6%, this sails above the 3.8% average for London’s blue-chip shares.

The bank doesn’t just look cheap based on this year’s projections. In fact Lloyds shares offer steadily improving value for money based on City forecasts through to 2025.

YearEarnings growth forecastP/E ratioDividend yield
20242%5.4 times7.4%
202512%4.8 times8.3%

So are Lloyds shares now a no-brainer buy?

Reasons to buy

The bank is certainly very popular with users of some of the UK’s biggest investing platforms.

Lloyds shares were the fifth most-popular buy via Hargreaves Lansdown’s investment platform in the last seven days. And it was the 12th most-purchased stock among AJ Bell customers.

Purchasing cyclical shares like banks can be a risky business in tough economic times like now. But there are several good reasons why many investors still love to invest in Lloyds. These include:

  • Brand strength. As one of the UK’s oldest banks (it dates back to 1765), people trust it to look after their money more than they do many other financial institutions.
  • Robust product range. Products like current accounts, mortgages, credit cards and general insurance remain in high demand even during ecoomic downturns.
  • Huge digital presence. It’s the Uk’s largest online bank with 20.6m digitally active users.
  • Strong balance sheet. Lloyds is one of the best-capitalised banks with a CET1 capital ratio of 14.2% as of June.

Why I’m avoiding it

This is all great news, of course. So why haven’t I bought Lloyds shares?

It’s my opinion that current City forecasts are in danger of being blown widely off course. As the UK economy toils, demand for loans is beginning to buckle. Meanwhile, the level of bad loans on Lloyds’ books continues to soar (these hit £662m in the first half).   

Unfortunately the group doesn’t have exposure to overseas markets to offset weakness at home. And major structural problems (including labour shortages, trade issues and falling productivity) mean Britain could be in for a prolonged period of economic weakness, putting broker estimates beyond 2023 in peril.

Costs also continue to creep up each year, putting extra strain on earnings. It’s expecting operating costs to rise another 3% (to £9.1bn) in 2023. But recent performances suggest the actual total could exceed this target.

And despite the company’s huge investment in digital, it faces increasing pressure to stop digital-led and challenger banks taking its customers. Lloyds shares might be cheap, but I’d still rather buy other low-cost FTSE 100 shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

10.4% yield! Here’s the 3-year dividend forecast for Vodafone shares

| Royston Wild

The Vodafone share price has toppled by more than a third and driven dividend forecasts higher. Is this a dip-buying…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Down 33% over 1 month, are RC365 shares an unmissable steal?

| Dr. James Fox

RC365 shares are among the most volatile stocks listed in the UK. Now down 33% over one month, is this…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

I’d invest a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA like this to target £1,600 in yearly dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines his plan to put a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to work in today's market and target…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Here’s how I could turn an empty ISA into £115k of passive income annually!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love to generate a passive income. But if we don't have capital, we need to accept it'll take…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

I’d target a £250 monthly passive income by investing £30,000 like this

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out how he would aim to build ongoing passive income streams by investing in quality blue-chip companies…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett got rich doing this

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers one simple investment principle from Warren Buffett that he thinks can help him build up his own…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

The 3 biggest holdings in my SIPP are…

| Paul Summers

Taking a risk-on approach, Paul Summers has a large proportion of his SIPP invested in only a few funds. Here's…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Value Shares

3 dirt-cheap shares to buy in September

| John Choong

The FTSE 100 is still in negative territory in 2023 with several stocks trading on a discount. Here are three…

Read more »