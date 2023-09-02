Home » Investing Articles » I’d invest a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA like this to target £1,600 in yearly dividends

I’d invest a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA like this to target £1,600 in yearly dividends

Christopher Ruane outlines his plan to put a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to work in today’s market and target a four-figure passive income.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Money, money, money! ABBA has done a good job of generating ongoing earnings from its back catalogue, and I aim to do something similar when it comes to investing my Stocks and Shares ISA.

If I had a spare £20k in my ISA to invest today and wanted to target annual dividend income of £1,600, here is how I would go about it.

Why now?

The past several years have seen quite a few blue-chip FTSE 100 companies offer very juicy dividend yields.

Sometimes, an 8%, 9%, or even 10% yield might be available only to investors willing to take a chance on small, or highly volatile companies. But at the moment, quite a few established businesses in the big league have yields like that.

High yields can sometimes indicate elevated risk. Dividends are never guaranteed and even companies like Shell have suddenly cut their payout in recent years.

Still, I do think the sorts of yields available in today’s market make it an ideal moment for me to try and boost my passive income streams by buying dividend payers for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Constructing the portfolio

To hit my target, I would need to earn an average dividend yield of 8%. That is only an average, so I could still manage if some businesses paid me less as long as I earned 8% overall.

I would diversify my Stocks and Shares ISA across five to 10 firms to reduce my risk if any one company turned out to disappoint.

Among financial services firms, I would invest in M&G (yielding 10.3%), Legal & General (9%), Aviva (8.5%) and Phoenix (9.7%). A telecoms company on my list would be Vodafone (10.6%). And 8.8% yielder British American Tobacco would also be on my shopping list.

I would also look outside the FTSE 100 to avoid my portfolio being too heavily weighted in financial services shares. After all, four of my six FTSE 100 picks above are in that sector.

So I would cast my eye over shares in smaller companies, as well as investment trusts such as Income & Growth, with its 11.3% yield.

Embarrassment of riches

With so many high-yielding shares on offer at the moment, I feel comfortable I could hit my 8% yield target while keeping my portfolio sufficiently diversified.

One trap I would seek to avoid however, is being swayed by yield alone. Even if a company has a high yield today, if its business is weak, the dividend could be cut tomorrow (or at any moment). That is a risk for all of the companies I discussed above — and indeed any dividend share.

So my priority in investing my Stocks and Shares ISA would be into quality businesses I think have a strong future, as well as an attractive share price.

Luckily, I think today’s market offers me ample opportunities to do that.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c., Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., M&g Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Here’s how I could turn an empty ISA into £115k of passive income annually!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love to generate a passive income. But if we don't have capital, we need to accept it'll take…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

I’d target a £250 monthly passive income by investing £30,000 like this

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out how he would aim to build ongoing passive income streams by investing in quality blue-chip companies…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett got rich doing this

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers one simple investment principle from Warren Buffett that he thinks can help him build up his own…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

The 3 biggest holdings in my SIPP are…

| Paul Summers

Taking a risk-on approach, Paul Summers has a large proportion of his SIPP invested in only a few funds. Here's…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 dirt-cheap shares to buy in September

| John Choong

The FTSE 100 is still in negative territory in 2023 with several stocks trading on a discount. Here are three…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

2 cheap income stocks under £2 right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith identifies two income stocks he feels look cheap below £2 and that both have dividend yields around the…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Could this UK-listed AI stock replicate the surge in Nvidia shares?

| Dr. James Fox

The rise in Nvidia shares has arguably been the biggest investment story of the year. Dr James Fox explores whether…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 to top 8,000 again within a year? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 hasn't been the most rewarding index for investors in recent years. But it could be on its…

Read more »