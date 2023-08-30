Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why Rolls-Royce shares could break 300p by the end of 2023

Here’s why Rolls-Royce shares could break 300p by the end of 2023

I’m looking at three key things that I think could help push Rolls-Royce shares as high as 300p and beyond before the end of this year.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It seems hardly any time ago that Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) shares were down below 100p. Now they’re over 200p, and the mood is bullish.

How much further can they rise by the end of the year?

I see a few trends that I think could give them a boost to over 300p. Let me explain.

Inflation and interest rates

UK inflation continue to ease. For July, the rate of price rises fell to 6.8% year on year. That’s down from 7.9% in June, and part of a steady down trend since early 2023.

Inflation drives interest rates, and the Bank of England base rate has soared to 5.25%. How much higher it might go is anybody’s guess. But a few analysts suggest we could see it top out with one more hike to 5.5%.

Both of these are hurting our pockets, and making it harder to go on holiday. But, peak inflation has hopefully passed.

And if it looks like interest rates have peaked, confidence in Rolls-Royce shares could rise. Even better if rates start to fall by the end of the year.

Debt and credit rating

Debt can be a big killer, and Rolls-Royce has done well with it since the worst days of the 2020 stock market crash.

With interim results delivered in early August, Rolls revealed net debt of £2.85bn at 30 June. That was down from £3.25bn at 31 December. And I reckon that’s good going.

How quickly it will fall in the future is hard to say. But the results update did say: “We remain committed to returning to an investment grade credit rating“.

I think credit rating can be overlooked. And it is something that drives confidence with the big investors.

Any further credit rating progress could, I think, have more effect on Rolls-Royce shares than the level of debt itself.

Price targets

Broker forecasts can be double-edged. Sometimes they seem to be behind the times and out of date.

But they can be influential. And there’s something that I think can have more impact than maybe it should. I’m thinking of price targets.

UBS has just set an upside price target as high as 600p. Now, that’s if everything goes well, and Rolls beats the guidance it gave at the interim stage. And it’s longer term, not for 2023.

Others, however, don’t rate Rolls shares as high. But all year, brokers have been steadily raising their targets. If that continues, it might also help lift the price above 300p.

No prediction

Now, I’m not making a prediction here. Also, I haven’t even looked at engine flying hours, profit, cash flow, or any of the fundamentals that drive share prices in the long term.

And if Rolls fails to beat even short-term expectations, the mood could turn sour.

But I do think the Rolls-Royce board has its priorities in line. And I am seeing a lot of the right things coming together.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Buying these 2 high-yield investment trusts in a £20k ISA would give me £1k yearly income

| Harvey Jones

I'm tempted by these two investment trusts that offer a high yield from investing in UK shares. But should I…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why a 2023 stock market crash won’t stop me buying bargain shares

| Matthew Dumigan

Famous investors predict that a stock market crash could be imminent. But our writer shares why this won't stop them…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

I’m hunting for cheap UK shares before the stock market recovers

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer is looking for the best UK shares to boost her holdings while the market is struggling with a…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Here’s a 7% yielding penny stock with defensive traits

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at this penny stock with its defensive characteristics and an enticing dividend yield on…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy bargain UK shares for long-term growth!

| Matthew Dumigan

A range of top banks and their analysts have come to the conclusion that the UK stock market is dirt…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

2 unloved FTSE 100 shares I snapped up in August

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he recently bought two FTSE 100 shares despite both of them badly underperforming over the last…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

8%+ yields! A pair of income shares I’d buy today to hold for decades

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he sees strong future dividend potential from a couple of income shares that both offer yields…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

Up 27% so far this year, could the easyJet share price keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers some factors weighing on the outlook for the easyJet share price after its strong performance so far…

Read more »