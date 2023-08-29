Home » Investing Articles » RC365 is a penny stock again! Should I act now and invest?

RC365 is a penny stock again! Should I act now and invest?

We’ve witnessed a quite remarkable boom and bust cycle in RC365 (LON: RCGH) shares this summer. Is this penny stock now a buy?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The RC365 Holdings (LSE: RCGH) share price has been on a rollercoaster ride over the last few weeks. Starting in June, it rose an incredible 600% to reach 165p, before plunging 70% in five weeks. Now, it’s back in penny stock territory at 50p.

Does this savage share price correction represent a timely buying opportunity? Let’s take a look.

A popularity contest

In his 1987 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Warren Buffett wrote: “In the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run it is a weighing machine.” This famous market metaphor was originally used by Buffett’s mentor Benjamin Graham.

Put simply, it means that a company’s market value can sometimes be decided by how popular or unpopular its shares are in the short term. During times of exuberance, the price is driven by speculation and usually some sort of compelling story. The stock essentially becomes part of a popularity contest.

By contrast, when the market behaves like a weighing machine, investors focus on the fundamental characteristics of a business. This will include its profitability, financial strength, earnings growth potential and competitive advantages (or not).

I think that perfectly sums up what we’ve seen with RC365 stock in recent weeks. The popularity contest which sent it flying appears to be over (at least for now), and the company has little in the way of fundamentals to sustain its extreme market valuation.

Macro headwinds

As a recap, RC365 offers IT solutions and the provision of secure payment gateway solutions to customers in Hong Kong and China. While that undoubtedly seems an attractive market to be in long term, there’is a lot of worry about the Chinese economy right now.

After decades of strong growth, the Asian country currently has a youth unemployment rate above 20%. Meanwhile, its housing market is reported to be on its knees and consumer spending is relatively weak.

As a result, investor sentiment around China and the wider region is very low. That’s not a good backdrop for RC365, a growth company tied to the economic health of China and Hong Kong.

Will I buy the fallen shares?

Now, I should mention that the company is attempting to diversify its business geographically. On 3 August, its subsidiary RCPAY signed an agreement with a company registered in Malaysia to issue and manage Mastercard prepaid cards.

Further, on 14 August, the fintech firm signed a non-binding agreement with YouneeqAI Technical Services to use its technology in the UK. This is a US-based company operating an artificial intelligence platform focused on product customisation and recommendations. RC365 is funding this deal by issuing 6m new shares.

While these latest deals sound encouraging, I won’t be investing in the shares. That’s because even after its 70% collapse, the stock is trading at 40 times sales. Most stocks are considered expensive if they trade at 40 times earnings, let alone sales!

To my eye, there are far superior penny stocks in the UK market right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Mastercard. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Mastercard. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Down 15%, is this LSE stock a no-brainer buy for high passive income?

| Simon Watkins

This LSE stock looks a passive income winner to me, with solid H1 results, an 8%+ yield, and trading at…

Read more »

Elderly father and adult son work in the garden
Investing Articles

I don’t care if the stock market crashes in 2023! I’m still buying FTSE 100 stocks today

| Ben McPoland

Listening to people who make predictions about the stock market crashing could mean missing out on the next bull run.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Watches of Switzerland shares just fell 21%. Should investors buy the dip?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Watches of Switzerland shares just tanked after news that Rolex is buying Bucherer. Is this a good buying opportunity?

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Retirement Articles

If I invested £3 a day in UK stocks and got 8% a year I could have £750k at retirement

| Harvey Jones

UK stocks are a brilliant way to build retirement wealth because they offer me potential capital growth and dividend income,…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares a horrible value trap?

| Paul Summers

It's been a tough few years for holders of Tesco shares. Is it time to ignore the dividend stream and…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

The Barclays share price is close to its 52-week low. Time to buy?

| Paul Summers

The Barclays share price has lagged the FTSE 100 in 2023. Paul Summers considers whether this is a wonderful opportunity…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Nvidia shares in September? Here’s what the charts say!

| Royston Wild

Nvidia's share price has continued to rise following Q2 results. But has all the good news been baked into the…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

1 dirt cheap FTSE 100 dividend stock I’d buy today and it isn’t Persimmon or Vodafone

| Harvey Jones

For those who like a good, cheap dividend stock, both Persimmon and Vodafone look tempting. But I think this one…

Read more »