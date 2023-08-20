Home » Investing Articles » AI: Should I buy RC365 shares instead of Nvidia shares? What do the charts say?

AI: Should I buy RC365 shares instead of Nvidia shares? What do the charts say?

RC365 shares have surged since a recent announcement about an AI project. Dr James Fox explores whether they’re better value than Nvidia.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

RC365 (LSE:RCGH) shares have fallen some distance from their highs in July. However, despite the 40% drop, the stock is still up a phenomenal 496% over 12 months, making it one of the best performing UK-listed companies.

AI boom?

In the early summer, shares in RC365 experienced an unexpected surge, leaving many baffled about the reasons behind this sudden phenomenon.

One reason could be a flurry business deals, including a memorandum of understanding signed with Hatcher Group, a Hong Kong-listed entity with a strategic emphasis on providing innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. After all, AI is a buzzword in 2023.

This was followed by an article, possibly sponsored, entitled ‘Missed Nvidia? This London AI stock could jump over 1,000%.’ This article, credited to various authors, could be a key catalyst for the increased interest in RC365’s shares.

There’s been other activity too, including a partnership with APEC Business Services and the successful acquisition of Mr Meal Production Limited.

In a more recent development, RC365 has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with YouneeqAI Technical Services Inc, a US-based entity. This agreement gives exclusive rights to RC365 for the utilisation of YouneeqAI’s advanced AI-driven cookieless personalisation platform within the UK.

A new Nvidia

The surge in Nvidia shares stands out as one of the most intriguing investment stories of 2023. Nvidia’s earnings are projected to experience a significant increase this fiscal year, propelled by the robust sales of chips for data centres and artificial intelligence applications.

The fabless chipmaker is diversifying its operations. It has announced moves into burgeoning sectors, including automated electric cars and cloud gaming.

However, RC365 has little in common with Nvidia. We have seen revenue double over the last financial year to HKD16.9m (£1.5m) but this company is small-fry. And it’s still loss-making. Losses amounted to HKD5.4m (£530k) in the 12 months to the end of June, up from HKD3.9m in the previous year.

Better value than Nvidia?

Presently, Nvidia’s valuation appears to be notably high. With a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio standing at 41.8 times and a forward P/S ratio at 24 times, its current pricing is steep. Typically, a P/S ratio exceeding 10 is often deemed expensive.

In comparison, when we observe RC365 trading at a P/S ratio of 71 times, it looks incredibly expensive. This disparity in valuation is clearly highlighted in the chart below, emphasising the substantial variance in the pricing between these two stocks.

Created at TradingView

Well, personally, I’m not going to invest in either. While Nvidia undoubtedly will play an important part in all our futures, it’s valuation has gone wild this year. Even if the future is bright for Nvidia, there’s a lot of room for it to fall following the surge.

Meanwhile, RC365 appears uninvestable. It’s incredibly expensive and I don’t like that fact that CEO Chi Kit Law holds 69.75% of issued shares — what happens if he decides to cash in?

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

How to turn a 20k ISA into a £12,805 yearly second income!

| Dr. James Fox

UK residents can take advantage of the tax-efficient ISA wrapper to earn a sizeable second income. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up 100%! Can it rise more?

| John Choong

This stock has risen admirably over the past year and has been one of the FTSE 250's main winners. Should…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

4 steps to earn £1,000 a month in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love to earn a passive income. Here, Dr James Fox outlines the steps that could create a second…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Near a 52-week low, is Rio Tinto the FTSE 100’s best value stock?

| Charlie Carman

Rio Tinto shares trade near a 52-week low, but do the company's fundamentals mean it could be the best value…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

When will the Lloyds share price reach £1 again?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Is the Lloyds share price on track to hit the magic £1 threshold in 2023? Or should investors steer their…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d use Warren Buffett’s tactics to aim for a £500 monthly dividend income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Warren Buffett method of investing is simple, but effective. And investors can use it to make a chunky dividend…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 stocks to buy during a sell-off

| Stephen Wright

While the stock market battles with wage growth fuelling inflation, Stephen Wright has two of the FTSE 100’s best businesses…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash next week?

| Harvey Jones

We seem to be on the brink of a stock market crash right now, as economic problems mount. Here's what…

Read more »