Home » Investing Articles » A rare chance to build a £100k Stock & Shares ISA as the market dips! Here’s what the charts say

A rare chance to build a £100k Stock & Shares ISA as the market dips! Here’s what the charts say

The FTSE 100 is a prime hunting ground for value investors. Dr James Fox explains why this could be a great time to start a Stocks & Shares ISA.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Many young investors dream of having £100k in a Stocks and Shares ISA. This figure could be the platform for even more wealth building, or it could be used to generate passive income.

In the current market, such a figure could easily generate £500 a month in tax-free passive income.

Efficient earnings

Undoubtedly, the Stocks and Shares ISA is the most efficient method for generating investment-derived income and wealth. This notable advantage stems from one enticing attribute, wherein any income or capital gains generated within the ISA remain entirely exempt from taxation.

I have the option to open an ISA account through most prominent UK brokerage platforms. The account then enables me to contribute up to £20,000 annually. In theory, with ample resources at hand, I could potentially amass £100k in just five years.

However, most of us are not that fortunate. Realistically, the path involves gradually saving, allowing us to incrementally nurture our portfolios and work towards our financial aspirations.

This measured approach aligns with the practicalities of most individuals, enabling investors to progressively build a robust investment foundation.

Opportunity beacons

A number of the most renowned investors in contemporary history, such as Warren Buffett and John W Rogers Jr, have significantly bolstered their fortunes through strategic investments during market downturns.

A noteworthy example is Buffett, who is often quoted on his sage advice: “Bad news is an investor’s best friend.” This perspective underscores the wisdom of capitalising on market contractions, a strategy that has been pivotal in shaping the success stories of these notable financial figures.

During a recent conversation with David Rubenstein, Rogers recounted his actions during the financial crises of the early 1990s and late 2000s. He shared that he proactively reached out to investors, requesting additional funds. He contended the downturns in the marker presented a rare opportunity to acquire quality stocks.

What about now?

While we haven’t witnessed a crash, it’s evident that the FTSE 100 has experienced a 3% decline over the course of five years, while the FTSE 250 has faced a more substantial 10% drop.

UK-listed stocks haven’t achieved the growth potential that could have materialised post-Brexit. Interestingly, this trend isn’t predominantly attributable to earnings performance, but rather to the prevailing negative investor sentiment.

In stark contrast, the S&P 500 has surged by an impressive 53% over the same five-year period. Personally, I hold the belief that there’s a significant amount of concealed value within the FTSE 100. The pivotal question revolves around the catalyst that will propel its upward trajectory.

Creating at TradingView

This is precisely where the opportunity resides, waiting to be harnessed. Sometimes it takes a while for stocks to actualise their intrinsic value. But by investing in UK stocks today, towards the bottom of their cycle, I could propel my investments moving forward.

Just think about this. If, and it’s a big if, the FTSE 100 were to grow in the next five years as fast as the S&P 500 did in the previous five years, I could turn £10,000 starting capital, and £1,000 a month, into £100k in half a decade.

Of course, that still involves some hefty contributions. But, even with smaller sums of money, investors stand to gain if they pick wisely in fallen markets. However, it’s important to acknowledge that poor investment decisions have the potential to result in financial losses.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

At a 52-week low, is the British American Tobacco share price too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

The British American Tobacco share price is at its lowest point this year. But does a 9% dividend yield justify…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

How to turn a 20k ISA into a £12,805 yearly second income!

| Dr. James Fox

UK residents can take advantage of the tax-efficient ISA wrapper to earn a sizeable second income. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up 100%! Can it rise more?

| John Choong

This stock has risen admirably over the past year and has been one of the FTSE 250's main winners. Should…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

4 steps to earn £1,000 a month in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love to earn a passive income. Here, Dr James Fox outlines the steps that could create a second…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

AI: Should I buy RC365 shares instead of Nvidia shares? What do the charts say?

| Dr. James Fox

RC365 shares have surged since a recent announcement about an AI project. Dr James Fox explores whether they're better value…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Near a 52-week low, is Rio Tinto the FTSE 100’s best value stock?

| Charlie Carman

Rio Tinto shares trade near a 52-week low, but do the company's fundamentals mean it could be the best value…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

When will the Lloyds share price reach £1 again?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Is the Lloyds share price on track to hit the magic £1 threshold in 2023? Or should investors steer their…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d use Warren Buffett’s tactics to aim for a £500 monthly dividend income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Warren Buffett method of investing is simple, but effective. And investors can use it to make a chunky dividend…

Read more »