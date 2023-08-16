Home » Investing Articles » Down 25% in August! Should I buy this 8% high income FTSE stock today? 

Down 25% in August! Should I buy this 8% high income FTSE stock today? 

This FTSE 100 income stock yields 8% a year and looks better value than it did after the recent crash. But is the dividend sustainable?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Plenty of FTSE 100 companies have fallen in recent days but one dividend income stock has fallen fastest of all. I’m intrigued because I’ve been wondering whether to buy this share for ages, but deemed it too expensive. Is now my opportunity?

The company in question is Edinburgh-based asset manager abrdn (LSE: ABDN). Until recently, its share price was bombing along quite nicely, rocketing up by 75% from a low of 133p last October to 231.9p at the end of July. It was trading at more than 20 times earnings, though, and I deemed it too expensive. I’m glad I did, given what’s happened this month.

The cruellest month

August has been brutal for abrdn. Its share price has crashed by 25% since the start of the month to 176.2p and there’s no end to the pain as yesterday it was the FTSE 100’s biggest faller. It is up by 5.92% over one year but its longer-term performance is poor having fallen by 42.29% over five years.

I love buying stocks when the market dips and the good are sold off with the bad. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case here. abrdn is falling faster than everyone else due to the aftershocks of last Wednesday’s disappointing first-half results.

Assets under management fell from £500bn to £496bn as stock market volatility spooked investors. Its investments segment did particularly badly with revenues down by 15% to £466m, as clients pulled money or moved it into cash and bonds to take advantage of rising interest rates.

Yesterday’s wages figure triggered fears that base rates will now peak at 6%, which will also favour cash and bonds over equities. That explains why abrdn fell harder than any other FTSE 100 stock.

Its half-yearly results weren’t all bad news, with net operating revenue up 4% to £721m while its purchase of the Interactive Investor platform is paying off with positive flows of £1.9bn. The board also announced another £150m share buyback and abrdn’s capital position is strong.

I’ve got other targets

Inevitably, the stock is now cheaper than it was, trading at 17.38 times earnings. But it’s still more expensive than comparable financial services companies Aviva (9.98 times), Legal & General Group (11.2 times), and M&G (10.9 times).

abrdn is forecast to yield 8% in the year ahead but there is a catch here, too. That payout is covered just 0.9 times by earnings, which may explain why markets took such a dim view of its results. They fear for the dividend and so do I.

A quick look at its recent dividend per share history suggests they might be right to worry. In 2020, shareholder payouts were slashed from 21.6p per share to 14.6p (profits and assets under management were falling then, too). It was frozen at 14.6p both in 2021 and 2022.

I already hold L&G and M&G in my portfolio. They are cheaper and their dividends look more sustainable, too. I can look forward to yields of 8.72% and 10.1% respectively in the year ahead. I’m not sure how long abrdn’s will last and I won’t be buying it despite the dip.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and M&G Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&G Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

How to turn a £20k ISA into a £17,423 yearly second income

| John Fieldsend

If I was starting from scratch with an ISA account, I think I'd aim to turn it into a useful…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

With a spare £1,000, I’d boost my passive income with these FTSE 250 dividend stocks

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that two FTSE 250 REITs with 7% dividend yields look like great opportunities for investors looking for…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

I’d buy £1,750 of these dividend shares to gain triple-digit passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Dividend shares play a critical role in an income investor’s portfolio. Zaven Boyrazian explores one cash-generative enterprise in the energy…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Is NOW the time for me to finally buy Tesla stock? Here’s what the charts say!

| Royston Wild

The Tesla share price has shot through the roof this year. And investor interest remains strong. But is the company…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

One top FTSE 100 stock to buy for returns and growth

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why she likes the look of this FTSE 100 information services business and would consider adding it…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

BAE Systems shares look dirt cheap!

| John Fieldsend

After its first-half update last week, BAE Systems shares got a small boost. Despite this, I think they’re still looking…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Is HSBC one of the best FTSE 100 dividend stocks? Here’s what the charts say!

| Royston Wild

I think HSBC's near-6% dividend yield is worth serious attention right now. Here's why I'd buy the FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

This is a value stock I don’t want to miss, with a 5% payout

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this banking giant falls into the value stock territory and could be a great opportunity.

Read more »