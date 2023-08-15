Home » Investing Articles » Passive income stock: 4 reasons why I’d buy Aviva shares today!

Passive income stock: 4 reasons why I’d buy Aviva shares today!

I’m building a list of passive income stocks to buy when I have cash to invest. The 8%+ yield on Aviva shares looks too good to ignore.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female hand showing five fingers.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Financial services companies in the UK face heightened uncertainty as the domestic economy struggles. Passive income stock Aviva’s (LSE:AV.) share price has dropped 14% since the start of 2023 as investors have worried about falling product demand.

I view recent weakness as the perfect opportunity to pick up its shares on the cheap. Here are four reasons why I’d buy the life insurance giant today.

1. Great all-round value

The good news for value investors is that the FTSE 100 firm now looks like an unbelievable bargain. Based on this year’s projected profits, it trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.3 times.

Aviva shares also carry an 8.7% forward dividend yield at current prices of 385p. This is more than double the corresponding average of 3.7% for FTSE-listed stocks.

2. Robust dividend forecasts

It’s important to remember that dividend yields are based solely on projections. There’s no guarantee that the shareholder payouts analysts are predicting (or companies are targeting) will come to pass.

Indeed, as rising interest rates and weak growth damage profits across UK PLC, there are many stocks I believe will deliver lower-than-forecast dividends in 2023. But I’m confident Aviva shares will meet its £915m dividend target in 2023. This equates to around 33.4p a share.

This is thanks to Aviva’s ability to generate enormous amounts of cash. The company’s Solvency Capital II ratio stood at 212% as of the end of December. This provides the base to return lots of cash to its shareholders through share buybacks and large dividends.

3. A history of FTSE-beating returns

Chart showing the average total shareholder return vs the FTSE 100 since 2012.
Source: Aviva

Past performance is no reliable indicator of the future. But as the chart above shows, the financial services giant knows how to generate strong returns to its investors.

Aviva’s share price has risen 19% over the past 10 years and has had a great track record of returning surplus cash to shareholders over that time. Therefore the business has consistently beaten the average total shareholder return for FTSE 100 shares over the period.

4. A safe pair of hands

Under chief executive Amanda Blanc, I’m confident Aviva can make the most of this colossal market opportunity.

The company has undertaken heavy streamlining since she became CEO in 2020. An ambitious £750m cost-cutting drive and large asset sales have boosted the balance sheet, giving it the financial ammunition to pursue growth opportunities.

The divestment of non-core units also allows the company to better focus on core UK, Irish and Scandinavian markets.

I’m also encouraged by the digital revolution that’s taking place under Blanc’s watch. As technology steadily takes over, it gives Aviva additional opportunities to cross-sell products, retain existing customers and reduce costs.

Demand for its protection, wealth and retirement products could dip in the near term. But over the long haul, I expect the firm to perform strongly and deliver more brilliant shareholder returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest for a £10,000 second income

| Stephen Wright

Looking to earn a second income? Stephen Wright outlines the risks and rewards associated with dividend stocks, as well as…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

I want to buy more Lloyds shares but first I’ll grab this ultra-high-yield FTSE 100 stock

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares look great value today, which is why I've been buying them. But I think another FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

What’s wrong with the Aviva share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Aviva share price hasn't gone anywhere in decades, but investors still pile in. Why is it struggling and when…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in this hated FTSE 100 share 3 years ago here’s what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

Everybody hates this FTSE 100 share but its performance has been so impressive that they could soon learn to love…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Shareholder perks: still out there, still worth having

| Malcolm Wheatley

Some companies offer shareholder benefits beyond the dividend. It varies from company to company, but such benefits can be well…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

What’s going on with Manchester United shares?

| Gordon Best

Since club owners announced a potential sale last year, Manchester United shares have been on a wild ride. So what's…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Here’s a growth stock I want to buy with defensive traits!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes this growth stock with its defensive characteristics as well as a passive income opportunity.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Dividend Shares

3 UK bank income stocks whose dividends keep growing

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over the case to buy income stocks from the banking sector, thanks to their increasing dividend per…

Read more »