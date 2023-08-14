Home » Investing Articles » 10.8% dividend yield! Should I buy this high-income FTSE stock today?

10.8% dividend yield! Should I buy this high-income FTSE stock today?

The FTSE is packed with top stocks offering impressive dividend yields. But not all of them are sustainable, and this one might be an income trap.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is home to many income stocks offering substantial dividend yields. In fact, 25 of its 100 constituents currently offer payouts over 5%. But Vodafone (LSE:VOD) is stealing the show with a payout at a whopping 10.8%!

Investors are seemingly looking at quite a chunky passive income opportunity. But this yield is only as good as the telecommunication company’s earnings. And if the latter can’t be sustained, then the income prospects will quickly evaporate.

Let’s take a closer look at why the dividend yield is so high and whether this is a buying opportunity, or an income trap.

A new chapter for Vodafone shares?

Shareholder payouts can reach impressive yields by one of two methods. Either management increases dividends, or the share price takes a tumble.

In the case of Vodafone, it’s currently the latter. The group’s 2022 results continued to show lacklustre returns with shrinking sales and underlying earnings. That’s certainly placed new CEO Margarita Della Valle in the hot seat.

After taking over in April this year, Valle has announced a new recovery plan to get the business back on track. She’s placed particular focus on Germany, which is currently the group’s largest source of income.

Despite the efforts of her predecessor, sales have been steadily falling along with earnings. And while the announcement of a new strategy is welcome, it’s a story investors have heard before.

So is Valle actually delivering? With only a few months under her belt, it’s too soon to tell. But there are some promising initial signs of progress.

German service revenue only shrunk by 1.3% versus 2.8% in this latest quarter. In the meantime, the company has signed a new deal with 1&1 Moblifunk to provide nationwide 5G coverage across the country as of the second half of 2024.

Can the dividend yield be sustained?

One of the biggest issues I have with Vodafone shares is its structural problems throughout the European markets. Deploying telecommunications infrastructure is exceptionally expensive, and costs have seemingly gotten out of hand.

Vodafone’s return on capital employed (ROCE) sits at just 6.8%. By comparison, the average industry cost of capital is around 9.9%, meaning that shareholder value has been getting wiped out for years – a trend that still hasn’t reversed.

To tackle this issue, Valle intends to trim 11,000 jobs across the board to reduce costs and improve margins. That’s roughly 10% of the firm’s workforce. And the savings will be reinvested to pay down debt as well as improve customer experience to increase retention.

This certainly sounds like it could work. But executing this strategy successfully isn’t going to be easy. And unintentionally eliminating critical workers from its talent pool could backfire, creating new headaches.

Should this worst-case scenario occur, the dividend yield could easily end up on the chopping block. As things stand, there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding this enterprise. While I see a potential path to maintaining its current dividend payments, many things have to go right.

Personally, I’m not willing to take this risk and, therefore, I’m searching elsewhere for high-yield income opportunities.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

How to create passive income within a tax-free Stocks & Shares ISA

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an investment vehicle that allows us to earn money without paying tax. Dr James…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 15%, is it time to buy this LSE stock for high passive income?

| Simon Watkins

M&G is a powerhouse LSE stock offering serious passive income and it looks a bargain to me now, having dropped…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Growth Shares

Is this FTSE AIM enterprise one of the best stocks to buy and hold now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian shares one of the best stocks to buy now from his portfolio, which he believes could deliver an…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10,000 into Alphabet stock at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now

| John Choong

Alphabet stock has realised some handsome gains so far in 2023. How much would I have if I’d bought the…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are these the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy in August?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These two FTSE 100 stocks are among the most popular today, but does that make them good investments? Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d buy dirt cheap shares in this stock market recovery. Here’s why

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying cheap shares while the stock market is still recovering from the 2022 correction could lead to higher returns in…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Can I potentially double my money with Rolls-Royce shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares are up 110% since the start of 2023 as the engineering giant makes a surprising comeback. But can…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

47% of Warren Buffett’s $375bn portfolio is invested in these AI stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Almost half of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is invested in three AI stocks. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »