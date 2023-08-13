Home » Investing Articles » At £2.08p, are Rolls-Royce shares overvalued? Here’s what the charts say!

At £2.08p, are Rolls-Royce shares overvalued? Here’s what the charts say!

Rolls-Royce shares are the recovery story of the year. With the stock trading above £2, Dr James Fox takes a closer look at this FTSE 100 stalwart.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares have well and truly broken out of range. It’s not only great for Rolls-Royce shareholders. Personally, I see it as a glimmer of hope for all those other depressed UK stocks stuck in holding patterns.

So, with Rolls now trading at £2.08, does the stock still represent good value? Let’s take a closer look.

Momentum

Rolls-Royce shares are clearly riding a wave of momentum, having surged by an impressive 146% over the past year. The most recent surge in its value can be attributed to an encouraging earnings preview and subsequent update in late July and early August.

In the six months leading to June 30, Rolls-Royce accomplished a remarkable 31% surge in underlying revenues, tallying up to £6.95bn.

The FTSE 100 company’s underlying operating profits experienced an impressive increase, more than quintupling to £673m. Moreover, Rolls-Royce managed to transition from a cash flow deficit of -£68m during the same period last year to a positive cash flow of £356m.

This transformative performance has propelled the stock out of its previous range-bound state, resulting in a remarkable 41% gain within just a month.

Valuation

The shares are currently trading at a multiple of 108 times earnings. While this valuation might appear notably steep, it might not accurately mirror the company’s true worth.

This is due to the fact that the stock is presently in a phase of recovery, and the projected performance over the upcoming two years significantly diverges from the patterns observed in the previous three years.

As such, the price-to-sales ratio is a more efficient metric for comparison. Rolls current trades at 1.13 times sales, which, despite the rally, makes it cheaper than its peers, including General Electric, Raytheon, and defence giant BAE Systems.

Created at TradingView

Despite the presence of a substantial amount of debt on Rolls-Royce’s balance sheet, its valuation doesn’t seem to be on the higher side when considering the enterprise value-to-sales ratio. This implies that, relative to the value of its sales and the broader financial context, the company’s valuation might still be reasonable.

Created at TradingView

Fortunes

The outlook centres on a rising appetite for air travel. Factors such as population expansion, a growing middle class, economic progress, and urbanisation are projected to fuel aircraft demand in the coming decades.

This bodes well for Rolls, particularly as the civil aviation industry represents more than half of the company’s revenues. Nonetheless, to fully capitalise on this surge in demand, the business must effectively pivot towards the single aisle aircraft market.

Certainly, there are valid concerns about the weight of debt and the potential repercussions of another economic upheaval. However, these concerns seem to have been factored into the current valuation. Even at £2.08p, several metrics suggest the stock is undervalued in comparison to its peer companies.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Prepared for a stock market rally? The FTSE 100 could top 9,000 within a year!

| Dr. James Fox

The Economy Forecast Agency believes the FTSE 100 could push as high as 9,605 by July 2024. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here’s a Warren-Buffett hack for aiming to build wealth

| Kevin Godbold

This is a useful method of aiming to invest and build wealth like Warren Buffett by committing modest monthly sums…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

A rare chance to try and turn an empty portfolio into a juicy £40k second income!

| Dr. James Fox

As Britons, we can create a tax-free second income by doing very little at all. In this article, Dr James…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

How to generate a second income by investing £500 a month!

| John Choong

With sky-high inflation, generating a second income through the stock market is one way to grow wealth. Here's a basic…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

A rare opportunity for discerning investors to build a portfolio of cheap UK shares!

| Dr. James Fox

If only I had £10k to invest right now! Dozens of UK shares are severely discounted.

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says this is the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Larry Fink's prediction for the greatest investment opportunity and explores how we…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d listen to Warren Buffett and start buying dirt cheap UK Shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Following Warren Buffett and capitalising on the recent stock market correction could yield tremendous long-term wealth. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Is this the optimal moment to create passive income? Here’s what the charts say!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love a passive income. Here, Dr James Fox explains how it could be easier than ever to generate…

Read more »