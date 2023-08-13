Home » Investing Articles » A rare chance to try and turn an empty portfolio into a juicy £40k second income!

A rare chance to try and turn an empty portfolio into a juicy £40k second income!

As Britons, we can create a tax-free second income by doing very little at all. In this article, Dr James Fox explains how he’d make it happen.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A second income is the type of thing most of us can only dream of. But with discipline, time, and a strategic investment approach, it’s possible to turn an empty portfolio into one that generates a substantial monthly income.

Investing

Of course, there are other ways to earn a second income but, from experience, investing in stocks and shares is among the most financially rewarding and time efficient.

We can also enhance the financially rewarding aspect of investing by using an ISA. Specifically, the Stocks and Shares ISA provides us with the opportunity to earn money in the form of share price appreciation or dividends, without paying tax.

This is particularly beneficial as a second income in the form of dividends would otherwise be taxed at a standard rate, depending on total personal income.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Why start now?

Identifying high-quality stocks is not only a crucial long-term investment objective. But finding the right entry point can help maximise potential returns. In the current market climate, various factors have contributed to a general sense of depression, one of the primary reasons being extreme investor pessimism.

However, on closer examination, it’s evident, to me at least, that this pessimism may be somewhat overblown. In turn, this presents a unique opportunity for discerning investors looking to build a handsome portfolio.

Capitalising on fallen stocks

During periods of market depression, emotions tend to drive decision making. This can lead to an excessive negative outlook on the market’s future prospects. However, history shows us that the general direction of the stock market is upwards. As such, the FTSE‘s current downturn may not accurately reflect the intrinsic value of high-quality stocks.

The key to navigating this challenging environment lies in thorough research and analysis. This allows us, as investors, to identify undervalued stocks with solid growth potential. We need to give careful consideration to a company’s balance sheet, revenues, profits, track record and prospects.

Investors who can see through the fog of pessimism and focus on the fundamentals may be able to capitalise on the long-term growth prospects of the market.

Of course, there are risks. Downturns can spell the end of some companies. So caution must be exercised.

A second income

When embarking on a journey of building wealth from scratch, the first crucial step is committing to a disciplined saving routine. This could involve setting aside a specific amount each month, like £100, and then channelling those savings into a well-thought-out investment portfolio. While this may not seem groundbreaking on the surface, the true power lies in harnessing the potential of compound returns.

The concept of compound returns may appear deceptively simple. However, it can have a magical impact over the long term. As my investments generate returns, those gains are reinvested back into the portfolio, leading to a compounding effect. Over time, the growth accelerates, and even small, regular contributions can snowball into substantial wealth.

So what’s a good rate of return? Well, if I invest well, utilising beaten-down stocks in the current market, I could look to achieve anything up to 12% annually. Here’s how much passive income my portfolio could deliver depending on variable returns.

6% returns8% returns10% returns12% returns
5 years£367.22£512.69£671.46£844.71
10 years£913.94£1,351.65£1,879.13£2,514.61
20 years£2,646.10£4,463.74£7,135.32£11,059.65
30 years£5,797.59£11,371.48£21,364.07£39,261.60
Second income generating capacity when investing £100 a month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Prepared for a stock market rally? The FTSE 100 could top 9,000 within a year!

| Dr. James Fox

The Economy Forecast Agency believes the FTSE 100 could push as high as 9,605 by July 2024. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here’s a Warren-Buffett hack for aiming to build wealth

| Kevin Godbold

This is a useful method of aiming to invest and build wealth like Warren Buffett by committing modest monthly sums…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

How to generate a second income by investing £500 a month!

| John Choong

With sky-high inflation, generating a second income through the stock market is one way to grow wealth. Here's a basic…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

A rare opportunity for discerning investors to build a portfolio of cheap UK shares!

| Dr. James Fox

If only I had £10k to invest right now! Dozens of UK shares are severely discounted.

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says this is the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Larry Fink's prediction for the greatest investment opportunity and explores how we…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d listen to Warren Buffett and start buying dirt cheap UK Shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Following Warren Buffett and capitalising on the recent stock market correction could yield tremendous long-term wealth. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Is this the optimal moment to create passive income? Here’s what the charts say!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love a passive income. Here, Dr James Fox explains how it could be easier than ever to generate…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

At £2.08p, are Rolls-Royce shares overvalued? Here’s what the charts say!

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares are the recovery story of the year. With the stock trading above £2, Dr James Fox takes a…

Read more »