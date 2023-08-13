A rare chance to try and turn an empty portfolio into a juicy £40k second income!

As Britons, we can create a tax-free second income by doing very little at all. In this article, Dr James Fox explains how he’d make it happen.

A second income is the type of thing most of us can only dream of. But with discipline, time, and a strategic investment approach, it’s possible to turn an empty portfolio into one that generates a substantial monthly income.

Investing

Of course, there are other ways to earn a second income but, from experience, investing in stocks and shares is among the most financially rewarding and time efficient.

We can also enhance the financially rewarding aspect of investing by using an ISA. Specifically, the Stocks and Shares ISA provides us with the opportunity to earn money in the form of share price appreciation or dividends, without paying tax.

This is particularly beneficial as a second income in the form of dividends would otherwise be taxed at a standard rate, depending on total personal income.

Why start now?

Identifying high-quality stocks is not only a crucial long-term investment objective. But finding the right entry point can help maximise potential returns. In the current market climate, various factors have contributed to a general sense of depression, one of the primary reasons being extreme investor pessimism.

However, on closer examination, it’s evident, to me at least, that this pessimism may be somewhat overblown. In turn, this presents a unique opportunity for discerning investors looking to build a handsome portfolio.

Capitalising on fallen stocks

During periods of market depression, emotions tend to drive decision making. This can lead to an excessive negative outlook on the market’s future prospects. However, history shows us that the general direction of the stock market is upwards. As such, the FTSE‘s current downturn may not accurately reflect the intrinsic value of high-quality stocks.

The key to navigating this challenging environment lies in thorough research and analysis. This allows us, as investors, to identify undervalued stocks with solid growth potential. We need to give careful consideration to a company’s balance sheet, revenues, profits, track record and prospects.

Investors who can see through the fog of pessimism and focus on the fundamentals may be able to capitalise on the long-term growth prospects of the market.

Of course, there are risks. Downturns can spell the end of some companies. So caution must be exercised.

A second income

When embarking on a journey of building wealth from scratch, the first crucial step is committing to a disciplined saving routine. This could involve setting aside a specific amount each month, like £100, and then channelling those savings into a well-thought-out investment portfolio. While this may not seem groundbreaking on the surface, the true power lies in harnessing the potential of compound returns.

The concept of compound returns may appear deceptively simple. However, it can have a magical impact over the long term. As my investments generate returns, those gains are reinvested back into the portfolio, leading to a compounding effect. Over time, the growth accelerates, and even small, regular contributions can snowball into substantial wealth.

So what’s a good rate of return? Well, if I invest well, utilising beaten-down stocks in the current market, I could look to achieve anything up to 12% annually. Here’s how much passive income my portfolio could deliver depending on variable returns.