Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to build long-term wealth

How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to build long-term wealth

Explore the battle between growth and dividend stocks to discover a good method for building long-term wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The flexibility of a Stocks and Shares ISA allows investors to pursue a broad range of investing strategies. A popular method is to focus on low-volatility income stocks that pay handsome dividends.

However, for those willing to take on more risk, pursuing shares with better growth prospects can propel a portfolio to new heights much faster.

Both methods are proven strategies for building long-term wealth. But which is the best method for someone looking to invest 100% of their £20,000 annual ISA allowance? Let’s explore.

Growth versus income

Over decades, the majority of investment returns generated in the stock market didn’t originate from growth stocks. In fact, dividend shares as a whole have grossly outperformed.

Let’s look at the US-based S&P 500 index as an example. It’s home to some of the biggest growth stocks in the world, including the likes of Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia.

Between 1980 and 2020, the index has increased by around 1,790%. This means anyone buying £1,000 worth of shares in a low-cost S&P 500 index fund would have around £17,900 before the pandemic. But if the same investor decides to reinvest all dividends along the way, this return skyrockets to 5,286% – or £52,860!

Clearly, income has pulverised growth. So should investors spend their £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA allowance exclusively in dividend-paying enterprises? Not necessarily.

As previously highlighted, growth stocks typically carry more risk. They’re usually younger enterprises with fewer resources at hand and a lot of hurdles to overcome. In many cases, these businesses fail to deliver. But every once in a while, a diamond in the rough emerges.

One from my portfolio is medical robotics company Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). It’s never paid out any dividends to shareholders. And yet, since its IPO in 2000, shareholders have enjoyed returns of 15,137%!

Investing in an ISA in 2023

There have long been debates within the investing community about which style or strategy delivers the best results to the point of controversy. And that’s because the answer isn’t based on the potential gains, but rather on the individual.

Looking at Intuitive Surgical again, the stock price collapsed by roughly 75% within six months of going public. It took over four years to recover before going on an impressive growth streak, only to collapse once again in the 2008 financial crisis. This pattern has continued throughout the last two decades. And even last year, the growth stock was slashed in half during the correction.

Being able to remain emotionally calm and focused during these periods of volatility is essential to be a successful growth investor. And in most cases, especially among investing novices, this is exceptionally difficult.

If I were building my Stocks and Shares ISA from scratch today, I would start by establishing a solid foundation of boring but reliable companies. Once that’s in place, I would begin to venture out into riskier opportunities. After all, nothing stops someone from building a balanced, market-beating portfolio using both growth and dividend stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

I’d invest a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA today to target £10K in dividends over 5 years

| Christopher Ruane

This writer reckons that the current market offers some attractive long-term opportunities to invest a Stocks and Shares ISA for…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No long-term savings? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane draws some lessons from the mega-successful investing career of Warren Buffett when considering how to grow his own…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Value Shares

Buying 10,810 cheap Tesco shares would give me dividend income of £1,200 this year

| Harvey Jones

Tesco shares combine a healthy dividend yield with growth prospects. The business has done well in a competitive market so…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage holds Nvidia, Tesla and Amazon yet it’s still falling. Should I sell?

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage shares have suffered a torrid time despite the fund's exposure to resurgent US tech. Why did I even…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

The Capita share price is near a 27-year low! Is this a rare chance to get rich?

| Charlie Carman

The Capita share price has sunk to lows not seen since 1995. Could this be a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

A hidden ex-penny stock to buy for the electric vehicle revolution

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This ex-penny stock is quietly thriving in the electric vehicle industry and appears on track to keep capitalising on the…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Should investors hurry to sell this amazing value stock?

| John Choong

Next shares have shone thus far in 2023. But with risks rising from lower inflation and higher rates, is it…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are Barclays shares undervalued? Here’s what the charts say!

| Dr. James Fox

Barclays shares are regularly cited as being among the cheapest on the FTSE 100. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »