Home » Investing Articles » At 43p, is this the time to buy Lloyds shares?

At 43p, is this the time to buy Lloyds shares?

Lloyds shares have great potential, but they’re weighed down by investor pessimism. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at this FTSE 100 stock.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares have been pushing down again in recent years. But we shouldn’t worry. After all, as billionaire investor Warren Buffett tells us, falling stocks present an opportunity.

This time, the downward movement followed the bank‘s half-year results. The high street giant reported another surge in profits, but missed expectations. Moreover, investors were surprised by the magnitude of the company’s provision for bad debts.

So are we looking at a buying opportunity?

Debt provisions

During the first quarter, Lloyds saw a modest increase in its provisions for bad loans, totalling £243m, which came in lower than the expectations of many. However, the half-yearly report revealed a significant jump of 76% year-on-year, with the bank setting aside £662m for potential bad loans.

Amid an environment marked by heightened market sensitivity, investors interpreted this move as an indication of the bank’s caution concerning the coming months. For some time, investors have been worried that higher interest rates would lead to higher levels of default among borrowers.

Certainly, this is a valid point of concern. However, considering the rigorous stress testing that banks undergo and the substantial positive momentum driven by increased net interest incomes, it’s possible that this concern might be somewhat exaggerated.

Contradictory narratives

Numerous discussions concerning Lloyds and the banking sector have centred on the notion that the tailwind associated with higher interest rates is coming to an end. In other words, interest margins are no longer growing.

However, this standpoint is inherently dubious and self-contradictory.

As interest rates have progressively climbed, apprehension has mounted among investors that the favourable impact of interest rates might be countered by charges attributed to bad debt impairments.

In other words, the Bank of England’s base rate has long passed the optimal point for banks. If the BoE had stopped hiking rates at 3% — a beneficial level for banks — I’m entirely confident that the Lloyds share price would be much higher today.

To labour the point, as Bloomberg’s Jonathan Ferro often states, higher interest rates are good for banks, until they’re not.

The tailwind

Moderating interest rates should prove positive for Lloyds and its peers, for the reasons stated above. But this may benefit Lloyds the most as its operations are almost entirely focused on lending. It doesn’t have an investment arm.

There’s also hedging to consider. Banks borrow short term and lend long term. In other words, savers will likely see their interest rates fall quicker than borrowers will.

After all, if I take out a five-year fixed mortgage at 6% today, Lloyds will continue to benefit — unless I default, which I shouldn’t — from higher interest rates today for the next five years.

In conclusion, there’s a reason the average share price target on Lloyds represents a 40-50% uplift from the actual price. It’s a stock I’m continuing to top up on.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

No ISA savings? I’d follow these 3 Warren Buffett tips to get richer

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett has made an incredible fortune in the stock market. Ben McPoland explains how he'd tap into his accumulated…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What are the best shares to buy for the stock market rally in 2023?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By chasing the latest trends in the stock market rally, investors will likely miss the best shares. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Turning a small ISA into a £200k portfolio (in less than 10 years)

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a regular savings plan and a smart investment strategy, it’s possible to build up significant wealth within an ISA,…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

UK shares to buy now: what I’d do with a £1,000 lump sum

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains his strategy for investing a £1,000 windfall in the stock market and where to start searching for…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How to unlock lifelong passive income by investing £20,000 in an ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates how using an ISA could possibly leave investors £28,000 richer building a long-term passive income portfolio.

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 value shares I’d buy, and 1 I’d avoid!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares offer eye-popping value for money. But one of them is still too risky at today's prices,…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

“The next new $1trn stock will be…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

There are a very select few stocks that have seen their market cap exceed $1trn. And those that bought shares…

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 shares I’d buy during the summer sales!

| Royston Wild

I'm building a list of top stocks to buy when I next have spare cash to invest. Here are two…

Read more »