Home » Investing Articles » Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to build a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA from LSE stocks?

Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to build a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA from LSE stocks?

Plenty of shares listed on the LSE look dirt-cheap and offer ultra-high yields. I’m planning to pop all I can into a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Stock markets are in the summer doldrums but I think this offers a brilliant opportunity to buy cut-price LSE shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA. I can see loads of top UK companies at rock-bottom valuations that should surge when markets finally rally.

This year has been disappointing for UK investors so far. The FTSE 100 is up a meagre 0.56% year-to-date, compared to 16.83% on the S&P 500. I hoped for more but there is one positive. UK shares now look cheap. They’re trading at just 12.7 times estimated annual earnings, according to Refinitiv, compared to a pricier 18 times in the US. So can the FTSE close the valuation gap?

The rally will come one day

In the short term, much depends on what happens to inflation. Last month, when June’s Consumer Prices Index came in lower than expected at 7.9%, the FTSE 100 climbed 1.8% on the day. The FTSE 250 jumped 4%. 

Inflation is expected to fall sharply in July as last summer’s energy price spike falls out of the annual figure. That would give the Bank of England scope to slow interest rate hikes or maybe even abandon them altogether. As well as easing the pressure on consumers and businesses, this would reduce bond yields and savings rates, boosting the appeal of shares. We’ll know more when the next CPI figure is published on Monday.

It’ll take more than a month’s positive inflation figure to revive the UK economy. However, I feel much of the gloom has been overdone. We aren’t the only advanced economy that is struggling to grow, but ever since Brexit, overseas investors have shied away.

I see plenty of companies that are increasing profits at speed, while their share prices go into reverse. Legal & General Group is a good example. Last year, its operating profit jumped 12% to £2.52bn. Yet its share price is down 10.59% over six months and 15.22% over one year.

Great value out there

When Lloyds Banking Group announced a 23% increase in half-year profit to £3.8bn last month, protesters raged at sky-high banking profits and called for a windfall tax. Investors didn’t share their excitement. They’d hoped for £4bn. Lloyds shares have fallen 20% over six months and 4% over one year.

As a result both L&G and Lloyds look dirt-cheap, trading at 5.97 and 5.86 times earnings respectively. They offer bumper yields of 8.31% and 5.57%.

I could pick out loads more FTSE 100 shares that are being punished by the general ill will towards the UK economy. At some point, sentiment will shift and global investors will wake up to the value our market offers today.

I won’t make a million from one year’s Stocks and Shares ISA contribution. But if I max out my £20k allowance year after year and my portfolio matches the FTSE 100’s average total annual return of 6.89%, I’d have £1m in just over 20 years. If my portfolio of stock picks outperforms and grows by 9% a year, I’d get there three years sooner.

The first two decades of the 21st-century have been tough for the FTSE 100 but there’s a real buying opportunity today and I’m taking full advantage.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s one FTSE 250 stock not to be missed right now!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool details what she would describe as an unmissable opportunity in this FTSE 250 house builder after a trading…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

With an 8% payout, here’s one cheap stock to boost my passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes this FTSE 100 stock to boost her passive income, given its enticing yield and…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks have soared over 1, 2, 3, and 5 years. I’ll buy one

| Harvey Jones

These two FTSE 100 stocks have been consistent growers for years. I like them both but only have enough cash…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s why Persimmon shares could be the FTSE 100’s best buy

| Alan Oscroft

Persimmon shares are down 50% in five years. But on the back of H1 results, it looks like 2023 could…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy these eye-catching FTSE 100 dividend shares today?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE dividend shares have grabbed my attention following recent results. Should I take the plunge and buy them for…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is Fundsmith a no-brainer buy?

| Paul Summers

Fundsmith has smashed the return of its benchmark and the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) since inception. Is this the perfect 'buy…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares now too expensive to buy at 208p?

| Harvey Jones

When I bought Rolls-Royce shares last autumn they only cost me 81p each. I'd pay a lot more today, but…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

1 no-brainer reason to buy Scottish Mortgage shares

| John Fieldsend

Here’s why I bought Scottish Mortgage shares, and why I think the future might be very bright for this growth-oriented…

Read more »