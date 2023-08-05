How to turn an empty portfolio into £98,154 of additional income!

We’d all love an additional income, but it may seem unachievable. Here, Dr James Fox explains how to generate a passive income from nothing.

There are various approaches to generating additional income, such as taking on extra part-time work, or venturing into real estate by buying a property to rent.

However, from experience, investing in stocks and shares stands out as the most time-efficient and potentially profitable method to earn that second income.

Easier than we think?

Creating passive income might seem like a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. Once we gain a thorough understanding of the process, the notion is much more achievable and straightforward than we might have initially believed.

With the right knowledge and approach, we’ll realise that generating passive income isn’t just for the rich, but for everyone. It’s all about the process, patience, and discipline. This is how we can go about turning an empty portfolio into one that generates thousands of pounds in annual income.

Utilising the ISA

If I’m starting with a clean slate, I should definitely consider opening an ISA. Stocks and Shares ISAs are a great option for generating passive income since they offer tax-free growth and tax-free dividends.

One of the appealing aspects is that I wouldn’t need to declare anything on tax returns, and I could enjoy the flexibility of switching investments without worrying about capital gains tax.

Since I have no initial capital to put in the ISA, I’d plan on making regular contributions, preferably on a monthly basis, to my investment account. Automating my savings would be really helpful in this scenario. This way, the money would automatically leave my current account every month, reducing the chance of me delaying or missing my monthly contribution.

So by consistently and diligently contributing to my investment account, I can gradually build my portfolio and work towards generating passive income through my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Harnessing growth

Compound returns is a powerful concept that can significantly enhance my investment gains. It’s essentially the process of reinvesting over time so that every year my portfolio earns interest on a larger pot of investments.

As my investment grows larger, the potential for greater returns naturally increases. Therefore, the longer I allow it to grow, the more rapidly it accumulates wealth. This phenomenon creates a compounding effect, resulting in exponential growth over time.

As such, the key variables are the size of my savings, the time I leave it for, and the annualised returns that my investments achieve. If I select stocks wisely, I can expect annual returns ranging from 6% to 12%. However, I must also acknowledge that there are risks involved, and I might not always achieve such returns. Pick poorly, and I could lose money.

Starting with limited funds is now more accessible, thanks to the availability of zero-fee platforms and the option to invest in fractional shares. But today, I’m going to assume a more moderate monthly investment.

Let’s explore what I could achieve when investing £250 a month with different annualised returns: