Home » Investing Articles » Would Cathie Wood invest in RC365 after new Mastercard deal?

Would Cathie Wood invest in RC365 after new Mastercard deal?

Cathie Wood is among the most prominent investors in disruptive tech and AI. Dr James Fox explores whether RC365 might meet her criteria.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Cathie Wood is the founder, CEO, and Chief Investment Officer of ARK Invest. Wood’s Ark portfolio contains six actively-managed ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), two index ETFs and one ETF venture fund.

The companies within these funds are carefully selected for their potential as growth stocks with disruptive technologies or innovations. Some could even be described as growth stocks on steroids, representing dynamic opportunities for investors seeking exposure to cutting-edge and transformative businesses.

Enter RC365

RC365 (LSE:RCGH) is the hottest London-listed stock right now. It’s up over 500% in six months and 700% exactly over a year. Its growth has been phenomenal. So, might this be a stock for Wood?

Well, let’s start my explaining what RC365 is. It’s an Asia-focused company providing payment gateway services.Recently, it has garnered attention due to its significant developments in the market. This included acquiring 100% of the issued share capital of Mr Meal Production Limited. 

In addition, RC365 entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hatcher Group. The MoU is for collaboration around advancing smart algorithm technology, a field with great potential for innovative solutions.

Additionally, it established an agreement with a financial services provider to feature its brand on Mastercard credit cards intended for Hong Kong residents. A similar agreement was recently made in Malaysia, further expanding the company’s collaborations in the region.

Investment criteria

Wood’s investment philosophy revolves around identifying companies that are at the forefront of disruptive technologies. This may include investing in artificial intelligence, genomics, blockchain, and renewable energy.

The investor believe that these disruptive innovations have the power to reshape industries, deliver vast productivity gains and have the potential to create significant growth.

Moreover, Wood is willing to invest in companies that may not show immediate profitability. She takes a medium-to-long-term outlook, and holds companies as they ideally go through a rapid growth phase.

A Wood-style stock?

At first glance, RC365 appears to possess some characteristics that Cathie Wood typically looks for in an investment. However, the current state of the company might not be compelling enough even for an investor like her.

The stock seems incredibly speculative, trading at approximately 80 times its sales. This is significantly higher than the usual 10 times sales threshold considered expensive.

And there are doubts regarding whether the recent deals made by the company can generate the necessary revenue growth to align with other growth stocks. In fact, the Malaysia deal with see its subsidiary issue and manage Mastercard Prepaid Card services to just 40 customers and 1,200 cardholders by 31 December 2024.

Cathie Wood may also question whether RC365 truly holds a competitive advantage in the AI and payments sector, whether it has the potential to become a market leader in its industry.

As an investor focused on disruptive technologies and transformative innovations, she would carefully assess whether RC365 aligns with her investment criteria and presents an attractive opportunity for future growth. I don’t know, of course, but I think the conclusion could be ‘no’.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Mastercard. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

I’m getting ready for a stock market crash

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer doesn't know when the next stock market crash will happen. But that's not stopping him from getting ready…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

£0 in savings? I’d aim for £25k in annual passive income with 3 simple steps!

| Charlie Carman

It's possible to build a healthy passive income portfolio starting from scratch by investing in dividend stocks. Charlie Carman explains…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 FTSE stocks to buy before the great market surge of 2023

| Kevin Godbold

There’s growing optimism and several factors look set to drive the market higher so, for me, it’s time to hunt…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares for the 6.5% dividend yield?

| Paul Summers

Lloyds Bank (LON:LLOY) shares offer almost double the dividend yield of the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX). Is this enough to get…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

8.3% dividend yield! Here’s the Imperial Brands dividend forecast through to 2025

| Royston Wild

Imperial Brands' share price comes with one of the biggest yields on the FTSE 100. Should I buy the firm…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Best British dividend stocks to buy in August

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their top dividend stocks for August, including a double nomination for a top Footsie…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is August the month that I should finally buy Nvidia stock?

| Royston Wild

Nvidia's share price has rocketed this year as investors have tried to grab a slice of the AI revolution. Is…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

Here’s why LSE shares could be no-brainer buys right now

| Alan Oscroft

What's the best investment in 2023? A number of things point me towards LSE shares, and many of them are…

Read more »