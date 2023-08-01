Home » Investing Articles » Building a £1.1m portfolio with compound interest in a Stocks and Shares ISA!

Building a £1.1m portfolio with compound interest in a Stocks and Shares ISA!

New figures from HMRC reveal that the number of Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires in the UK has ballooned to record levels.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The number of ISA millionaires in the UK has surged to over 4,000, according to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) figures. That’s a near tripling from the figures released in 2019/20. Clearly these investors are doing something right in their Stocks and Shares ISAs.

Here, I’m going to look at how long it might take me to build a seven-figure portfolio investing in stocks. Due to the power of compound interest, it’s not as long as some people might imagine.

Passive or active investing?

I think the biggest decision an investor needs to make at the outset of their stock market journey is whether to invest passively or actively pick stocks.

Passive investing is arguably a lot less hassle, as my money would usually be spread across hundreds or even thousands of different companies. By owning tracker funds, as they’re called, my money will simply follow the price of an index up and down over time.

I should note that the performance of each index can vary dramatically and no average return is ever guaranteed.

Active investing can be slightly more risky because I’m choosing to pick individual stocks. That comes with a myriad of risks, from disappointing earnings results to outright bankruptcy.

Plus, this approach is more time-consuming, as I’d have to research individual shares and keep up to date with the companies I choose to invest in.

Market-beating stocks

One huge potential benefit of active investing, though, is that I might find market-beating stocks that turbocharge my returns. While this isn’t easy, it is possible.

For example, in my own portfolio, I see that programmatic advertising firm The Trade Desk is up 101% year to date. That blows the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index (which it is part of) completely out of the water. And that index itself is no slouch, having risen 43% in 2023.

That said, I do hold a small number of passive investments as well. That means my returns come from index funds, investment trusts, high-yield dividends, and growth stocks that hopefully outperform.

Investing like this, I’m aiming for an average 10%-12% annual return over the long term.

Harnessing compound interest

However, let’s assume I ‘only’ achieve an average 10.5% annual return investing £200 a week (or £10,400 a year) in my ISA. What could that look like after 25 years?

Here’s what this compound interest calculator tells me.

Total value
5 years £64,128
10 years £169,775
15 years£343,824
20 years£630,560
25 years£1,102,942

Having started from scratch, I would have a £1.1m ISA after just 25 years.

The amazing thing is that only £260,000 of this would have been from my own savings. The rest would be generated through compound interest.

However, £10,400 is only just over half the annual ISA allowance. Maxing out the limit with the same 10.5% return, I’d have £2.1m after 25 years. And I’d reach £1m after just 18.5 years!

Foolish mindset

For me, the biggest takeaway here is that I’ll need to keep a long-term investing mindset. Rome wasn’t built in a day, as they say, and neither is a seven-figure ISA portfolio.

But I find it inspiring that over 4,000 investors are already sitting on £1m+ portfolios. It fuels my own motivation to keep on investing in stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool UK has recommended The Trade Desk. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Why Croda International shares gained 4% in July

| Stephen Wright

With revenues falling by 22% and earnings per share down 84%, why have Croda International shares been going up? Stephen…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Growth Shares

How high could HSBC shares go due to rising interest rates?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes out the key points from the latest results and explains why HSBC shares could continue to rally…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 bargain FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy this August!

| Royston Wild

These top FTSE 100 stocks are effectively on sale following share price weakness in 2023. Here's why I'll buy them…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Should I forget Tesla and buy Rivian Automotive stock instead?

| James Beard

A £1,000 investment in Tesla 10 years ago would now be worth £30,538. Will Rivian Automotive stock do something similar…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

2 dividend-paying penny stocks for investors to consider in August!

| Royston Wild

Here are two top penny stocks I'm seeking to buy as soon as I have spare cash to invest in…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Is August the time to be buying Lloyds shares?

| Charlie Keough

With Lloyds shares looking cheap, this Fool senses a buying opportunity. Here, he explains why he'd use August to buy…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

A mind-blowingly cheap FTSE AIM stock investors should consider

| John Choong

This cheap FTSE AIM stock has slumped recently despite excellent full-year results and a bright outlook. Should investors take a…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Down heavily after reporting earnings, are Spotify shares now a buy?

| Gordon Best

Spotify shares are down heavily after disappointing in its recent earnings report. Gordon Best considers whether this could be a…

Read more »